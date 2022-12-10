Saturday, December 10, 2022
IIT Guwahati faculty found dead in his residential quarters, body found hanging from the ceiling fan

The deceased was a faculty in the Mathematics Department and was identified as 47-year-old Dr Sameer Kamal.

A faculty member of IIT Guwahati was found dead inside the Indian Institute of Technology’s residential quarter in Assam’s North Guwahati area, police said on Saturday.

The deceased was a faculty in the Mathematics Department and was identified as 47-year-old Dr Sameer Kamal. Superintendent of Police of Kamrup district Hitesh Ch. Roy told ANI that the body was recovered from inside a room Friday evening.

“We suspect that he allegedly committed suicide two-three days back. The body has been sent to the hospital for post-mortem,” Roy said.

According to local police, Friday evening police received information from IIT Guwahati that a foul smell was coming out from locked Faculty Quarter D 022.

“Later the door was opened in the presence of Magistrate, Officer-in-Charge of North Guwahati police station, In-charge Amingaon outpost,” Roy added. Kamal was found hanging from the ceiling fan inside the quarter, the SP said.

IIT Guwahati has also issued a statement: “The institute is trying to establish contact with the family of the deceased. IIT Guwahati expresses its deepest condolences to the family at this time of profound grief. We will cooperate with the police investigation and will also commission an internal investigation on this matter.” 

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

