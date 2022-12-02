On Friday, December 2, 2022, Assam BJP MLA Diganta Kalita gave a befitting reply to All India United Democratic Fund (AIUDF) leader and MP Badruddin Ajmal’s statement on Hindu women. Diganta Kalita said that India is the country of Lord Ram & Goddess Sita and that Hindus need not learn from Muslims. It is notable that AIUDF leader Badruddin Ajmal held a press conference earlier in the day in which he said that Hindus should adopt the formula of marrying girls at an early age to ensure a higher rate of population growth. He said that this is the formula used by Muslims and Hindus should adopt the same.

Assam BJP MLA Diganta Kalita said, “You’re a Muslim & we’re Hindus. Do we’ve to learn from you? It’s the country of Lord Ram & Goddess Sita. There’s no place for Bangladeshis here. We don’t have to learn from Muslims.”

Assam BJP MLA Diganta Kalita said, "You're a Muslim & we're Hindus. Do we've to learn from you? It's the country of Lord Ram & Goddess Sita. There's no place for Bangladeshis here. We don't have to learn from Muslims."

He added, “By saying such things, you’re putting allegations about your mother & sister. I condemn it & warn you not to do it otherwise go to Bangladesh & do it. Hindus won’t accept it. Don’t stoop so low for politics&sell your mother&sister, don’t trample upon their dignity.”

He added, "By saying such things, you're putting allegations about your mother & sister. I condemn it & warn you not to do it otherwise go to Bangladesh & do it. Hindus won't accept it. Don't stoop so low for politics&sell your mother&sister, don't trample upon their dignity."

Diganta Kalita said that the law is very strict for Hindus, unlike Muslims who can just say Talaq to divorce their wife and marry a different woman, and it is completely wrong that Hindus keep 2-3 illicit relations. He asked Ajmal to go to Bangladesh to make such comments, saying that such remarks won’t be tolerated in India. He said that it is Muslims who insult women by marrying 3-4 women, and Hindus do not do that.

Earlier, Badruddin Ajmal said in a press conference, “Girls can marry at the age of 18 as permitted by the government. But they (Hindus) keep 1 or 2 or 3 illicit relationships till the age of 40. They don’t give birth to any child in that relationship. They save the expenses of the child and use that money to enjoy. After that, at the age of more than forty, they are forced to marry someone under their parents’ pressure or they are trapped by someone. How can they be able to give birth to kids after the age of forty? How can they even expect of growing the number of children then?”

Badruddin Ajmal added, “Those who add soil and fertilizers to the fertile land at an appropriate time, will grow huge crops and have good produce. They will flourish and prosper. They should also adopt this formula used by Muslims. Get your boys married at the age of 20 or 22. Get your girls married at an age of 18 or 20. Then you see how many kids are born at your home. But don’t do illicit acts.”