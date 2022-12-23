Banda: Jahila Begum sets honey traps for men to extort Rs 40-50 lakhs, had forced one businessman Shailesh to commit suicide, arrested

On Thursday, Jahila Begum, a middle-aged woman who honey-trapped people, was caught and detained by Banda police. For a long time, the woman used to practice obscene chatting with men on social media and rob them of lakhs of rupees by luring them into a love affair.

According to the reports, the incident came to light when a Lucknow resident named Irshad Shahad Khan filed a complaint against the woman at the city Police station. He said that he was trapped by the woman into a love affair through social media and was being threatened for money. He also said that she had already extorted Rs 40 lakhs from him.

The woman was arrested by the Police who formed three teams to look for her. Amid investigation, the Banda Police confirmed that the woman is a resident of Jaraili Kothi, Kotwali area of ​​Banda city, and does all obscene work under the guise of owning a beauty parlour. SP Lakshminivas Mishra meanwhile confirmed the incident and said that Khan filed a complaint in the case based on which the woman has arrested by the Police.

“Khan said in the complaint that he had dialled a wrong number mistakenly in 2011 which belonged to the accused woman. The duo began talking and after a few years, she began blackmailing him for money. The woman had trapped the victim in a love affair before she harassed him for money,” Mishra was quoted as saying.

The Police also said that she had already conned many men in the past and that she had a set pattern to trap men in the scandal. The Police also said that she was arrested in the past for looting a bullion businessman from Banda and forcing him to end his life.

Reports mention that about 6 months ago, Shailesh Jadia, a resident of Banda city, and a well-known bullion businessman, had also come under the trap of this woman. After ensnaring him in the love trap, the woman established a physical relationship with him and shot his videos as well to use them later to blackmail the victim.

She threatened Shailesh to make pornographic videos viral and extorted around Rs 50 lakh from him. The woman identified as Jahila Begum, however, kept on harassing the victim for money and continued to threaten him to make the videos viral. Reportedly, the businessman committed suicide by hanging himself near his own house after which the woman was caught and sent to jail.

In recent days, when the woman was released from jail, she again started her business of forgery through social media platforms and trapped Irsad Shahad Khan, a resident of Lucknow this time in a love affair.

Banda police are investigating the whole scandal and have sent the woman to jail. Superintendent of Police Banda confirmed that the woman has been sent to jail, who used to blackmail people through social media and that further investigations into the case are underway.