Bihar Love Jihad: Muslim man pretends to be Samir Khanna, wears Kalawa to lure a Hindu woman into marriage

Cases of Love Jihad continue to appear from the state of Bihar led by CM Nitish Kumar who in June ruled no need for an anti-conversion law in the state. In one such dreadful case of Love Jihad reported from the Siwan district of Bihar, a Muslim man pretended to be a Hindu to marry a Hindu woman.

According to the reports, the identity of the Muslim man who posed himself as Samir Khanna is yet to be ascertained. However, it has been confirmed that the Muslim man who owned a coaching centre where he taught English concealed his religious identity to marry a Hindu girl who was once a student at his centre.

The woman in the complaint filed at the Police station stated that the accused after the course offered her to be a staffer at the coaching centre to which she agreed. He, who posed himself as Samir Khanna respected and adorned all the Hindu rituals and the Hindu way of life.

She said that the accused also wore Kalawa which is a sacred thread worn on wrists by people from the Hindu community. Reports mention that the victim came to know about the original religious identity of the accused only after he married her in court and solemnized the wedding in March 2017.

Siwan SP Shailesh Kumar Sinha has taken the cognizance of the incident and has assured justice to the woman. He has also ordered severe inquiry into the matter. Further investigations in the case are underway.

Earlier, a similar case was reported from Katihar district of the state where one Taufiq Alam pretended to be Raj Rajput to lure a Hindu woman Julie Kumari into a love marriage. Once Julie knew the reality and resisted Taufiq, who was already married and had an 11-year-old daughter from his earlier marriage, he started forcing the victim woman to convert to Islam.

Notably, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar in June this year had said that there was no need for an anti-conversion law in the state. He also said that there was ‘complete harmony’ and members of different communities lived in peace within the state.