Cases of ‘love jihad‘ continue to appear in different parts of the country. Now, one such case has surfaced in Bihar in which one Taufiq Alam pretended to be Raj Rajput to lure a Hindu woman Julie Kumari of Katihar into a love marriage. Once Julie knew the reality and resisted Taufiq, who is already married and has an 11-year-old daughter from his earlier marriage, he started forcing the victim woman to convert to Islam.

Not only this, but when the victim expressed her desire to take a divorce, Taufiq threatened her that he will kill her and her family members. The victim Julie Kumari has filed an application with the Superintendent of Police Katihar in this case. The accused Taufiq Alam is currently living in Gulf.

Taufiq Alam had a Facebook profile as Raj Rajput

Julie Kumari (age 29) lived in the BN Colony under the Manihari police station area of Katihar district with her family that sells vegetables to earn a livelihood. In her complaint, Julie said, “In 2015, talks with the accused started through Facebook. He had created an ID in the name of Raj Rajput on Facebook. He also told me his name was Raj. The numbers were exchanged and the conversation began. Then he also came to meet me. Raj said his father’s name is Amit Singh. He lives in Delhi with his family. We got engaged in 2016. No one from his family came then. Later, we got married in court.”

The reality was exposed due to Taufiq’s sister

Julie Kumari further said in her complaint, “After marriage, he took me to his sister’s house in Supaul. He didn’t let me out of the house. Initially, I found her sister’s diet strange. When I told Raj, he said there was nothing like that. Then I started to understand that Raj is not a Hindu. After some time, I came to know from the people around that Raj’s real name is Taufiq Alam.”

Taufiq Alam was already married

As Julie Kumari confronted Taufiq Alam, she was shocked to know that he is already married and has a daughter as well. Julie Kumari wrote in her complaint, “When I asked Raj about this, he said that he is already married. He also has an 11-year-old daughter. I asked why you cheated on me, but he asked me to keep quiet and live together. He also said if you try to leave me, I will kill you.”

Pressure to convert and other tortures

Julie Kumari said, “After some time, Taufiq started pressurizing me to change my religion and started assaulting me. He refused my Hindu way of worship. He asked me to offer Namaz. He started asking me to dress just like Muslim women.”