Recently, a video of several youths raising pro-Pakistan slogans in Bihar’s Bhojpur went viral on social media. The incident reportedly took place in Chandi village wherein a group of people celebrating their victory in a Badminton match raised ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogans.

Sanjay Kumar Singh, Superintendent of Police (SP) Bhojpur, said that an FIR will be registered after identifying all those who raised pro-Pakistan slogans. He further said that so far five people namely Mohammed Armaan, Mohammed Tanveer, Kallu, and Sonu have been arrested on the basis of the statement of a local guard (Chowkidar).

Moreover, the Police are investigating the video to nab others involved in raising such slogans.

According to reports, a badminton tournament was taking place in Narbirpur Tola, Chandi of the Koilavar block. On Wednesday night, the final match pitted Koilavar against Chandi. Several panchayat representatives and Koilavar block leaders also attended the tournament.

The video shows a person dressed in blue making the video, while two others hold the trophy in their hands during what appears to be a victory procession. While marching, youths can be heard screaming pro-Pakistan slogans.

It is pertinent to mention that another video in connection with the incident has gone also gone viral wherein a crowd of around 40-50 people is seen grabbing the youths for raising pro-Pakistan slogans.

The crowd also forced the accused youths to chant Hindustan Zindabad and Pakistan Murdabad slogans.