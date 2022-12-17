Following the clash between India and Chinese soldiers in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh, exiled Tibetan President Penpa Tsering has said that China is trying to provoke India along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) to divert attention from problems back home.

China has seen a lot of public protests in recent months as people rose up against the draconian Covid lockdowns. Covid cases are also surging in the country as crematoriums have been overwhelmed with the number of dead bodies.

The Tibetan President-in-exile said, “China is feeling insecure, because in order to divert attention from the problems back home, China is now trying to provoke India.”

Commenting on Indian opposition leader Rahul Gandhi’s remarks over the clash, the exiled Tibetan leader said that constructive criticism should be welcomed in a democracy but he doesn’t agree with such opposition for the sake of opposing. Rahul Gandhi had earlier courted controversy by claiming that Chinese troops are thrashing Indian soldiers in Arunachal Pradesh.

India-China clash in the Tawang sector

Clashes broke out between the Indian and Chinese troops on December 9 in the border area of the Tawang sector in Arunachal Pradesh.

There have been reports of multiple injuries on both sides. There have been no reports of deaths. Chinese had come heavily prepared with around 300 soldiers but didn’t expect the Indian side also to be well prepared.

The Defence Ministry issued a statement over the media reports on clashes between Indian, and Chinese forces along the Line of Actual Control in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh. “In certain areas along the LAC in the Tawang Sector in Arunachal Pradesh there are areas of differing perception, wherein both sides patrol the area up to their claim lines. This has been the trend since 2006, the statement said.