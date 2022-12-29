Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), which is providing round-the-clock security cover to Congress senior leader Rahul Gandhi during his ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra, has refuted the party’s claims that there was a security breach during the Delhi leg of Bharat Jodo Yatra.

The CRPF also pointed out how Rahul Gandhi himself has, on several occasions in the past, disregarded protocols. It also mentioned how even during the Delhi leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul Gandhi violated security guidelines.

“Delhi leg of Bharat Jodo Padyatra for 24th December ASL involving all stakeholders was conducted on Dec 22. All security guidelines have been strictly followed and Delhi Police has informed that sufficient deployment of security personnel was made,” the CRPF informed while it refuted the allegations leveled by the grand old party.

The Congress claimed on December 28 that there were “significant security breaches” in the Bharat Jodo Yatra when it entered the national capital last week.

‘Since 2020, there have been 113 violations observed and duly communicated’, CRPF denies Congress ‘security breach’ claims

Denying the Congress party’s claims, CRPF stated that appropriate security arrangements have been made for Rahul Gandhi. “It may be pointed out that during visits of the protected, the required security arrangements are made by the CRPF in coordination with state police and security agencies”, the CRPF was quoted as saying by TOI.

The federal police organisation further stated that it has, on multiple occasions, observed infractions of laid down rules and regulations by Rahul Gandhi and has informed him about the same on a regular basis. Since 2020, there have been 113 violations observed and duly communicated, said the CRPF, adding that even during the Delhi leg of Bharat Jodo Yatra, the protectee has violated security guidelines and CRPF will be taking up this matter separately.

Notably, the Congress Party had written to the Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday alleging “significant security breaches” in the Bharat Jodo Yatra when it entered the national capital last week. It had blamed the Delhi Police for remaining “mute spectators” when the safety of Rahul Gandhi was “compromised on multiple occasions”.

The Party said that the Delhi Police “failed” to maintain a perimeter around Rahul Gandhi, who was leading the foot march.

In his letter, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal requested the Centre to take “immediate steps” to ensure the safety and security of Rahul Gandhi, a Z plus category protectee, and others joining the yatra.

The party also claimed that intelligence operatives from the BJP-led Haryana government illegally invaded one of the yatra’s campsites as it was moving through the state.

The letter read that the Intelligence Bureau is interrogating people who participated in the Yatra to harass participants and prevent eminent personalities from joining the Bharat Jodo Yatra. It added that the party has already filed a police complaint against unknown persons for illegally entering the Yatra containers in Haryana.

The Congress leader said according to Article 19 of the Constitution, every citizen has a Constitutional right to assemble and move freely throughout the territory of India, Bharat Jodo Yatra is a Padyatra to bring peace and harmony to the country.

Congress refuses to implement Covid protocol in Bharat Jodo Yatra as advised by govt

Although Congress has been crying foul and blaming the Delhi police and CRPF for a security breach, the grand old party itself has shown no interest in adhering to guidelines and regulations. Notably, recently, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya urged the Congress leaders to follow standard Covid guidelines as new cases of the pandemic are rising in several countries, including China where it has reached alarming levels.

Mandaviya in his letter stated that the arrangement of masks and sanitisers should be done and all the Covid protocols should strictly be followed. Besides, only those people who have been vaccinated should be allowed to participate in the Yatra.

The Congress, however, refused to implement the Covid protocol in Bharat Jodo Yatra as advised by the government. In fact, instead of taking Minister Mandaviya’s letter seriously and acting accordingly, Congress senior leader and Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and other Congress leaders started politicising a serious health issue like Covid.