Member of Parliament from the North East Delhi constituency, BJP leader Manoj Tiwari has alleged that in a conspiracy by the Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government ahead of the Delhi Municipal Council elections. Tiwari has said that the names of more than 450 voters were removed from the voter list in the Subhash Mohalla ward in Shahadra just ahead of the MCD elections.

The Bharatiya Janata Party leader said that this is a conspiracy by the AAP-led Delhi government to stop supporters of the party from voting in the MCD elections going on in the national capital.

Tiwari asserted that he will complain against this and raise a request for the cancellation of elections. “In Subash Mohalla ward, names of 450 voters have been deleted from the voter’s list because they support BJP. This is a big conspiracy by the Delhi govt, will complain against this and appeal for cancellation of this polls and re-election,” Tiwari said.

The national capital is voting today to choose their representatives for the Municipal corporation of Delhi. On December 7, the results will be announced. The main contest is between AAP and the BJP, with Congress on the margins. Notably, the BJP has been in control of MCD for the past fifteen years.

This is the first election since the Central Government enacted the Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill to re-merge the municipal bodies in Delhi. On May 22, 2022, the consolidated Municipal body was established. This year, instead of a total of 272 combined seats, 1,349 candidates will compete for 250 seats.

The MCD, established as an autonomous organisation by a Special Act of Parliament in 1958, is one of the world’s largest municipal authorities.

The MCD is in charge of supporting primary schools, while the Delhi government is in charge of higher and secondary schools, as well as colleges. The MCD is also in charge of various dispensaries and hospitals, while the Delhi government is in charge of larger and more specialised facilities, including mohalla clinics.