Saturday, December 3, 2022
Delhi riots: Umar Khalid, Khalid Saifi discharged in Khajuri Khas FIR case, will remain in judicial custody

Although Khalid Saifi and Umar Khalid have secured bail, they will remain in judicial custody in another case against them for being a part of a larger conspiracy behind the Delhi riots.

Khalid Saifi (left), Umar Khalid (right). Images via Free Press Journal
On Saturday (November 3), a Delhi court discharged ‘activists’ Umar Khalid and Khalid Saifi in a case connected to the 2020 anti-Hindu riots in Delhi.

As per reports, the matter was heard by Additional Sessions Judge Pulastya Pramachala. The duo was booked for violence, vandalism, and arson in the Chand Bagh area, following a complaint by a police constable.

Khalid Saifi and Umar Khalid were booked under relevant Sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Arms Act, and Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

The constable had said that a mob initially resorted to stone pelting in the Chand Bagh area on February 24, 2020. He claimed that the mob then assaulted people, set vehicles on fire, and vandalised a parking lot.

The mob had used the terrace of ex-AAP councillor Tahir Hussain to perpetrate violence in the area. Reportedly, Umar Khalid and Khalid Saifi were not part of the mob but were booked for criminal conspiracy. After the case was registered, it was transferred to the Crime Branch within 4 days.

Additional Sessions Judge Pulastya Pramachala granted bail to the two accused and said that they “cannot be made to incarcerate in jail for infinity merely on account of the fact that other persons who were part of the riotous mob have to be identified and arrested in the matter.”

Although Khalid Saifi and Umar Khalid have secured bail, they will remain in judicial custody in another case against them for being a part of a larger conspiracy behind the Delhi riots.

