The Meerut Police on Monday took to Twitter to inform that it has taken cognisance of the morphed photos posted by Shah Rukh Khan fans on social media that mocked UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Sadhavi Prachi, and others. The police directed the cyber cell of Meerut to initiate action in the matter.

साइबर सेल, जनपद मेरठ को आवश्यक कार्यवाही हेतु निर्देशित किया गया । — MEERUT POLICE (@meerutpolice) December 19, 2022

The police were responding to a tweet posted by a user Chaudhary Avkush Singh. Singh had shared two pictures posted by Shah Rukh Khan fans wherein they had shared morphed versions of the still from the actor’s upcoming movie Pathaan’s song ‘Besharam Rang’, replacing the face of skimpily dressed Deepika Padukone with UP CM Yogi Adityanath and VHP leader Sadhvi Prachi.

The said accounts include @iamJames786 and @AzaarSRK_, and their posts are attached below. Both these accounts have Khan’s photograph as their display picture. The accounts had been deactivated after the Meerut police took cognizance of the social media posts disparaging the UP CM and other political leaders and Hindu monks.

SS of the post shared by @AzaarSRK_

SS of the post shared by @iamJames786

Besides Yogi Adityanath and Sadhvi Prachi, Sanjeev Newar, who runs the popular Twitter account @GemsofBollywood that criticises Bollywood for promoting underage sex, obscenity, rape and molestation of women, and indulging in Islamic religious propaganda, was also targetted by these anonymous fans of Shah Rukh Khan.

The tweets posted by these self-proclaimed Shah Rukh Khan fans were deemed offensive and insulting by many Twitter users, who called for the perpetrators to face harsh punishment.

Lucknow police file FIR against Shah Rukh Khan fans for posting offensive posts mocking UP CM

Taking cognisance of the offensive posts the Lucknow police also filed an FIR against the Twitter handle @AzaarSRK_ for sharing a snippet of the song with Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath’s face in place of Deepika Padukone. The FIR has been registered under Section 295A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 66 of the Information Technology (IT) Act. The cyber team of DGP headquarters is currently investigating the matter.

Bollywood film Pathaan faces backlash

Notably, the song ‘Beshram rang’ from Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming movie ran into trouble as soon as it was released on December 12. The song featured Deepika Padukone and several other female actors in bikinis and similar bold attire. The dance by the lead actress involves suggestive and erotic movements, while Shahrukh Khan appears shirtless in several scenes.

Besides taking strong objection to the saffron colour bikini Deepika Padukone has donned in the song, Netizens have also been angry with the way obscenity has been shown in the film’s song.

On 14th December 2022, Madhya Pradesh’s home minister Dr Narottam Mishra expressed objection to actress Deepika Padukone’s attire in the song ‘Besharam Rang’ from the film ‘Pathaan’. The minister has advised the director to correct the attire failing to which the film may face troubles in release in Madhya Pradesh.

On December 15, Supreme Court Advocate Vineet Jindal filed a complaint at the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting against actor Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone for the recently released song ‘Besharam Rang‘ of their upcoming film Pathaan.

After calls to ban the movie ‘Pathaan’ rose, the fan army of Shah Rukh Khan on social media, identified by Khan’s photographs used as display pictures, started posting morphed versions of the controversial still from the song, replacing Padukone’s face with Yogi Adityanath and Sadhvi Prachi, among others.