Monday, December 5, 2022
HomeNews ReportsGujarat Elections: PM Modi casts vote in Ahmedabad, urges voters to vote in large...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Gujarat Elections: PM Modi casts vote in Ahmedabad, urges voters to vote in large numbers

Gujarat Assembly elections took place in two phases. Voting for the first phase took place on December 1. The second and final phase of voting took place on December 5. The results will be announced on December 8 along with recently concluded Himachal Pradesh elections.

OpIndia Staff
Prime Minister Narendra Modi cast vote for Gujarat Elections
PM Modi cast vote in second and final phase of Gujarat Assembly Elections (Image: File/NDTV/2019)
13

On December 5, Prime Minister Narendra Modi cast vote in the Gujarat Assembly elections. He is a voter from the Sabarmati constituency and cast his vote at a polling station setup at a High School in Ahmedabad’s Ranip.

PM Modi stood in line with the voters and waited for his turn.

At around 9 AM he left Gandhinagar Raj Bhawan for Nishan Public School.

Before leaving to cast his vote, PM Modi urged voters to turn out in large numbers. Notably, by-polls are also happening at several locations. In his tweet, PM Modi said, “Urging all those who are voting in Phase 2 of the Gujarat elections, particularly the young voters and women voters to vote in large numbers. I will be casting my vote in Ahmedabad at around 9 AM.”

In a follow-up tweet, PM Modi urged voters for constituencies where by-polls are taking place to turn out in large numbers. He said, “There are also by-polls taking place in different parts of India. I urge those whose seats are witnessing these by-polls to turn out in large numbers and vote.”

Gujarat Assembly elections took place in two phases. Voting for the first phase took place on December 1. The second and final phase of voting took place on December 5. The results will be announced on December 8. Notably, Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections results will also be announced on December 8. On the other hand, the results for Delhi MCD elections will be announced on December 7.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsgujarat elections, gujarat votes, narendra modi votes
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
604,622FollowersFollow
28,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com