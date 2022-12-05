On December 5, Prime Minister Narendra Modi cast vote in the Gujarat Assembly elections. He is a voter from the Sabarmati constituency and cast his vote at a polling station setup at a High School in Ahmedabad’s Ranip.

PM Modi stood in line with the voters and waited for his turn.

At around 9 AM he left Gandhinagar Raj Bhawan for Nishan Public School.

Before leaving to cast his vote, PM Modi urged voters to turn out in large numbers. Notably, by-polls are also happening at several locations. In his tweet, PM Modi said, “Urging all those who are voting in Phase 2 of the Gujarat elections, particularly the young voters and women voters to vote in large numbers. I will be casting my vote in Ahmedabad at around 9 AM.”

In a follow-up tweet, PM Modi urged voters for constituencies where by-polls are taking place to turn out in large numbers. He said, “There are also by-polls taking place in different parts of India. I urge those whose seats are witnessing these by-polls to turn out in large numbers and vote.”

Gujarat Assembly elections took place in two phases. Voting for the first phase took place on December 1. The second and final phase of voting took place on December 5. The results will be announced on December 8. Notably, Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections results will also be announced on December 8. On the other hand, the results for Delhi MCD elections will be announced on December 7.