As BJP charted a historical win in Gujarat, winning 22 seats and leading on 136, taking the total tally to 158, left-leaning ‘liberals’, who are reduced to either ‘YouTube journalists’ or Twitter busybodies, studiously chose to ignore weighing in on the epoch-making result and its consequences for the country’s politics.

While they keep ranting and raving about everything under the sun, pinning the blame of every good and bad thing at the feet of PM Modi and the BJP, they appeared subdued and low-spirited as the saffron party continued with its relentless political march in Gujarat, comfortably poised to break Madhavsinh Solanki’s record of leading Congress to the government with 149 seats in 1985.

A raft of ‘liberals’, who religiously keep chanting ‘democracy in danger’ and write tedious and lengthy obituaries of ‘creeping fascism in the country’, went cold turkey and gave a pass to celebrate the biggest festival of democracy—elections, as BJP stormed back to power in Gujarat.

Liberals observe radio silence as BJP storms back to power in Gujarat

Rohini Singh, a ‘journalist’ with the far-left propaganda website The Wire and popularly known as ‘2BHK’, chose to regale herself and her followers by ignoring the Gujarat results and focusing her energies on Himachal Pradesh results. While she credited Congress for the Himachal Pradesh election results, no such tweet came for the BJP, which scripted a momentous win with a thumping majority.

Source: Twitter

Like Rohini, her friend and ideological comrade, Sakshi Joshi, too decided to mask their heartache from BJP’s victory in Gujarat by shifting the conversation towards the Himachal Pradesh result.

Source: Twitter

Donation fraud accused and perennial doomsday predictor Rana Ayyub also decided to pay no heed to the election that poured in on Thursday morning. Ayyub, who weighed in on election results of countries halfway around the world, did not comment on BJP’s landslide victory in Gujarat, perhaps because it would once again raise questions on the fiction she wrote on Gujarat Riots 2002.

Source: Twitter

Abhinandan Sekhri, the co-founder of leftist rag Newslaundry, remained away from Twitter on a day when all the important election results in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh were to be announced.

Source: Twitter

Vinod Kapri, another propagandist and Congress party sympathiser, perhaps decided to stay away from Twitter on the day BJP created history with a record mandate in Gujarat. His last tweet is from yesterday about a young man who died of a heart attack.

Source: Twitter

Arfa Khanum Sherwani, a ‘journalist’ with the far-left propaganda outlet The Wire, too, appeared shell-shocked with the Gujarat assembly elections result, if her Twitter timeline is anything to go by. At the time of writing this report, Sherwani’s latest tweet was about a retweet of a propaganda article published on The Wire, casting aspersions on the electoral mandate given by Gujarat.

Source: Twitter

Propagandist masquerading as a journalist, Ranvijay Singh, who dishes out opinions on everything under the sun and has a habit of taking a dig at the BJP government at the Centre, appeared to be in a state of absolute shock with the saffron party’s landslide victory in Gujarat that he chose to ignore the historic Vidhan Sabha election results in India’s western state. Instead, he busied himself tweeting about UP, Agra, and Mainpuri.

Source: Twitter

Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh state assembly election results counting started early this morning and if trends are anything to go by, BJP is set to have a historical mandate in Gujarat as it is currently leading in over 156 seats and has already won 37 as per the official ECI website. In 1985, Congress’ Madhavsinh Solanki led the party to victory with 149 seats. Therefore, if BJP manages to rack up more than 149 seats, which is very likely, it will not only be a historic victory but will be an emphatic endorsement of the Gujarat development model and a scathing indictment of the ‘liberals’ who have been attacking the BJP and the PM Modi ever since they came to power at the Centre in 2014.