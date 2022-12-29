Thursday, December 29, 2022
Updated:

‘Sar tan se juda’: Hindu woman raped and beheaded in Pakistan’s Sindh province, head defleshed and breasts chopped off

The skin and the flesh from the separated head were removed by the murderers, exposing the skull. They also removed the breasts and a large portion of flesh from the chest of the woman, exposing the ribs.

Amidst the persistent atrocities against Hindus in Pakistan, yet another case of a gang rape brutal murder of a 42-year-old Hindu woman has come to the fore in the Sinjhoro district of Sindh. A Hindu woman named Diya Bheel, belonging to the Bheel community, was gang-raped, beheaded, and her breasts chopped off by unidentified persons. Before dumping her body in a wheat field, the perpetrators also de-skinned the deceased victim’s head.  

Reportedly, a sharp weapon was used to cut the body parts of the Hindu woman. The skin and the flesh from the separated head were removed by the murderers, exposing the skull. They also removed the breasts and a large portion of flesh from the chest of the woman, exposing the ribs.

According to a report by My Sanghar, a local news channel, the police are investigating the matter and sniper dogs have been deployed to find leads. Besides, the dead body of the victim has been sent for postmortem. Police have registered FIR, however, none of the accused has been identified or arrested so far.

The deceased victim Diya Bheel belonging to the Bheel tribe was a widow and had five children. 

Taking to Twitter Pakistan-based journalist Veengas condemned the horrific incident and wrote, “I am devastated by getting details on the case. Three days ago, in Sanghar Diya, Bheel was decapitated by brutal murder after being raped. The police have not filed FIR, and no person in the Sindh govt or Human Rights orgs bother to speak about it. Hindus never matter to state.”

In another tweet, she updated that an FIR has been registered. 

As per media reports, locals of Sinjhoro have staged a protest seeking justice. 

Krishna Kumari, a Senator from Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) visited Diya Bheel’s village in Sinjhoro. 

Informing about the same she tweeted, “Daya Bhel 40 years widow brutally murdered and the body was found in very bad condition. Her head was separated from the body and the savages had removed flesh of the whole head. Visited her village Police teams from Sinjhoro and Shahpurchakar also reached.”

Hindus, a minority in the Islamic country of Pakistan, are frequently targeted with hatred, kidnappings, rapes, forced marriages, and death. In October this year, a Hindu woman Pakistan’s Punjab was stripped, raped, and tortured for asking for the payment of her daily wages.

