Karnataka Congress leader VS Ugrappa equates PM Modi with Bhasmasura after Congress president attacked him with a Raavan jibe

According to reports, on Friday, Ugrappa said in Kannada, "I have already told that Modi is like modern Bhasmasura. The BJP government is playing with the future of the children."

After Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge compared Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Raavan, now senior party leader and former Member of Parliament from Karnataka VS Ugrappa has made objectionable remarks against PM Modi. Ugrappa compared PM Modi with the demon Bhasmasura while speaking in Kannada.

According to reports, on Friday, Ugrappa said in Kannada, “I have already told that Modi is like modern Bhasmasura. The BJP government is playing with the future of the children.”

Ugrappa was alluding to Article 21-A, the fundamental right to education and scholarship for children, at the time he made the remarks.

Recently, recently elected Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge made an inflammatory comment against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, comparing him to the demon king Raavan, in an attempt to gain support for the approaching Gujarat assembly elections.

According to Hinduism, Bhasmasura was an asura and a demon who had the power to turn into ashes anyone whose head he touched with his hand.

PM Modi compared to Raavan ahead of Gujarat elections

Mallikarjun Kharge remarked at a public event in Narendra Modi’s home state Gujarat that Modi has 100 heads since he is present in every election. “We see your face everywhere in corporation elections, MLA elections, and MP elections. Do you have 100 heads like Raavan?” Kharge said at a gathering in Ahmedabad’s Behrampura.

“I’ve been seeing that votes are sought in the name of Modiji, be it municipality elections, corporation elections (or Assembly elections)… Ask for a vote in the name of the candidate… is Modi going to come and work at the municipality? Is he going to help you in times of your need?” Kharge added.

On Thursday, December 1, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a public meeting in Kalol ahead of the second phase of polling in Gujarat. During his speech, PM Modi attacked Congress fiercely and hit back at Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge for his ‘Raavan’ remark and said that it is not Kharge’s fault. The PM said that Kharge was ‘ordered’ to call him Raavan in the land of Ram Bhakts.

PM Modi said, “There is a competition in Congress about who can abuse me more. I respect Kharge Ji, he will say what he will be ordered to say. The Congress party does not know that this is the Gujarat of Ram bhakts. On this land of Ram bhakts, Kharge Ji was ordered to call me Raavan with 100 heads and he did so.”

Narendra Modi further added, “Those who never believed in the existence of Lord Rama have now brought ‘Raavan’ from Ramayana and, I am surprised, he never repented, forget apologizing after using such expletives for me.”

