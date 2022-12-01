On Thursday, December 1, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a public meeting in Kalol ahead of the second phase of polling in Gujarat. During his speech, PM Modi attacked Congress fiercely and hit back at Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge for his ‘Raavan’ remark and said that it is not Kharge’s fault. The PM said that Kharge was ‘ordered’ to call him Raavan in the land of Ram Bhakts.

PM Modi said, “There is a competition in Congress about who can abuse me more. I respect Kharge Ji, he will say what he will be ordered to say. The Congress party does not know that this is the Gujarat of Ram bhakts. On this land of Ram bhakts, Kharge Ji was ordered to call me Raavan with 100 heads and he did so.”

Grateful for the immense support in Kalol. Addressing a rally. @BJP4Gujarat. https://t.co/odOlF9z74O — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 1, 2022

Narendra Modi further added, “Those who never believed in the existence of Lord Rama have now brought ‘Raavan’ from Ramayana and, I am surprised, he never repented, forget apologizing after using such expletives for me.”

Talking in detail about the development projects by the BJP government, PM Modi said in his speech in Kalol, “When you sent me to Delhi in 2014, there were two mobile phone manufacturing factories in the country. Today there are more than 200. If you are getting real benefits from the development, why shouldn’t you press the lotus button in the polls? I am the son of Gujarat, the qualities you have given me, the strength that Gujarat has given me is troubling these Congressmen.”

Narendra Modi also said, “Congress leaders should listen with open ears, your faith and distrust in democracy is your problem. If you want to live for a particular family, then it is your choice. But note this, the more mud you throw, the more the lotus will bloom.”

It is notable that Mallikarjun Kharge while addressing a rally in the Behrampura area of Ahmedabad city on Monday night, had said, “The Prime Minister asks people to vote by looking at his face in all elections. Is he a Raavan with 100 heads?”