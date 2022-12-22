On December 20, a Sessions Court in Madhya Pradesh’s Khandwa district convicted 40 persons in an 8-year-old riot case. Additional session Judge Prachi Patel announced the verdict. 40 persons were pronounced guilty under Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code. All 40 have been sentenced to seven years in prison.

There were a total of 47 accused in the case, including four minors who were released while one of the accused died. Out of the remaining 42, two got acquitted, and 40 were convicted. The case against the accused was filed under Sections 307, 148, 188, 294, 323, 506, 34, 353, and 332 of the Indian Penal Code.

The riots of 2014

As per the judgment, On July 30, 2014, a victim identified as Sushil Kumar was killed in Imlipura of Moghat Police Station area. As per reports, Sushil Kumar Pundge was a life insurance agent at SBI. He was attacked when he was travelling through the Imlipura area. Kumar was allegedly killed as he was wearing a Tilak on his forehead. Kumar was seriously injured and rushed to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Following his murder, there were communal clashes in the area and the police had to use tear gas to control the crowd. Section 144 was imposed in the area, and the district magistrate imposed a curfew to ensure law and order and to avoid communal violence.

On September 1, 2014, when police personnel Rameshchandra Panwar, Radheshyam, Vipendra Singh and Rajveer Singh went to the Bangladesh colony of Ghaspur for patrolling at around 1 PM, they noticed that the accused were roaming outside in spite of a curfew in the area. The police personnel tried to convince them to go back home, but they refused to adhere to their requests. The police control room was subsequently informed about the situation.

Soon after, the miscreants in the area started abusing and threatening the police personnel. They said, “You have made our lives miserable. You are not letting us out of our homes. Police is not allowed in our colony. If you enter, we will kill you.”

A few moments later, some people charged the police personnel with rods, batons, axe, and stones. Station in-charge Anil Sharma reached the spot with additional force to control the situation. Upon his arrival, the accused started pelting stones at police personnel.

Police officials Anil Sharma, Ramesh Panwar, Tikaram, Vijay Singh, Geeta, Rajveer Singh, Virendra, Narendra, Dayashankar, Rohini, Preeti, Neelam and Narendra were injured, and some police vehicles were also damaged.

Notably, it was stated that one of the accused, Farukh, intentionally threw a stone towards Station in-charge Anil Sharma to kill him. The stone hit his helmet, and Sharma narrowly escaped.

Source: Excerpt from Session Court Judgment

Police personnel Neelam Thakur informed the court in her statement that they were attacked from a mosque with boiling hot water and bricks. The police personnel tried to convince the miscreants, including women and children, to stay inside, but they did not listen.

Source: Excerpt from Session Court Judgment

39 accused were detained by the police following the violence in the area.

Police recovered an axe from Jahoor and a baton from Irfan. Notably, one of the accused, identified as Mohammad Azhar, was wearing a police uniform. When the police enquired about it, he could not explain it or present any documents. Around 35-40 miscreants, including men and women, were able to escape.

Source: Excerpt from Session Court Judgment

Out of the 40 accused, two, identified as Imran and Farooq, were declared absconding. The cases of juvenile accused were sent to the Juvenile Justice Court. One of the accused, Sheikh Zakir, has since died. All the accused were released on bail between September 4 2014, and June 23, 2015.

List of the convicts:

32-year-old Kaleem s/o Mehboob Sayyed 52-year-old Hafiz s/o Habib 42-year-old Mohammad Umar s/o Mohammad Yusuf 49-year-old Mohammad Razak s/o Chandshah 46-year-old Mohammad Irfan s/0 Mohammad Shaukat 37-year-old Javed s/o Saleem Khan 45-year-old Zahoor s/o babu 75-year-old Shabbir Sheikh s/o Sattar Sheikh 30-year-old Mohammad Ali s/o Mohsen Ali 65-year-old Haji Salamuddin s/o HajiAllauddin 39-year-old Feroz s/o Mohammad Talaga 35-year-old Sheikh Saleem s/o Sheikh Rafeeq 32-year-old Sheikh Arif s/o Sheikh Rasheed 63-year-old Sheikh Yusuf s/o Sheikh Naseer 35-year-old Isaaq s/o Kayyum 25-year-old Sarwar s/o Waheed Khan 26-year-old Shakeer Khilji s/o Shakeel Khilji 41-year-old Mohammad Aijaz s/o Sheikh Nisaar 35-year-old Mohammad Irshad s/o Amir Mohammad 31-year-old Mohammad Waseem s/o Mohammad Razaq Shah 29-year-old Sheikh Zakir s/o Sheikh Shabbir 45-year-old Ismail s/o Nathu Pinjara 35-year-old Shakeel s/o Hanif 42-year-old Ajeez s/o Sher Khan 45-year-old Mohammad Ishaq s/o Nathu 33-year-old Mubariq s/o Jalaluddin 30-year-old Istyaq Khan s/o Munawar Khan 33-year-old Raees Khan s/o Rashid Khan 37-year-old Ashraf s/o Haneef 27-year-old Salman s/o Sheikh Hafeez 53-year-old Mohammad Azhar s/o Mohammad Usmaan 59-year-old Haroon s/o Yusuf 42-year-old Shabbir s/o Jabbar 52-year-old Majeed Khan s/o Sher Khan 49-year-old Abdullah s/o Sheikh Tantu 51-year-old Sallauddin s/o Sheikh Ahmed 28-year-old Khalik s/o Rafeeq 31-year-old Sheikh Zafar s/o Sheikh Haroon 31-year-old Imran s/o Rafeeq (Absconding) 31-year-old Farooq Khan, s/o Rafeeq Tau (Absconding)

As per reports, the counsel of the convicts said they would appeal in the High Court against the judgment.