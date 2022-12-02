Korean Twitch streamer Hyojeong, who goes by the handle ‘Mhyochi’ on the streaming platform and social media, recently shared pictures from her lunch with Aditya and Atharva, the two men who saved her from harassers on a Mumbai street earlier this week.

“Lunch with two Indian gentlemen who help me to post the video and save me on the street. Aditya & Atharva,” the Korean vlogger tweeted along with her picture with the duo.

Lunch with two Indian gentlemen who help me to post the video and save me on the street👍

Aditya & Atharva pic.twitter.com/Cu9IYOjBMb — Mhyochi in 🇮🇳 (@mhyochi) December 2, 2022

In yet another tweet, Hyojeong shared a video of her meeting with the two gentlemen who came to her defence after Mobeen Chand Mohammad Shaikh and Mohammad Naqeeb Sadrealam Ansari harassed her on a street in Mumbai’s Khar West.

Finally meeting with Indian heroes💜

Be my guess for the lunch today! pic.twitter.com/Um3lOeeciT — Mhyochi in 🇮🇳 (@mhyochi) December 2, 2022

In yet another tweet, the Korean vlogger shared her pictures with Atharva and referred to him as an Indian ‘Gigachad’, internet slang for muscular men and often used in memes.

Mobeen Chand Mohammad Shaikh and Mohammad Naqeeb Sadrealam Ansari arrested for harassing Korean YouTuber

On December 1, Mumbai Police arrested Mobeen Chand Mohammad Shaikh and Mohammad Naqeeb Sadrealam Ansari for harassing a Korean woman vlogger in Khar. In a statement, the police said, “Two youths – Mobeen Chand Mohammad Shaikh and Mohammad Naqeeb Sadrealam Ansari – arrested for allegedly molesting a Korean woman YouTuber during a live streaming. Khar Police registered an FIR u/s 354 IPC and arrested both of them.”

On November 29, Korean Twitch streamer Hyojeong, who goes by the handle ‘Mhyochi’ on the streaming platform and social media, was harassed in Khar, Mumbai, by two young men who have been identified as Mobeen Chand Mohammad Shaikh and Mohammad Naqeeb Sadrealam Ansari. Mhyochi is currently on a trip to India and regularly streaming her journey on her Twitch channel.

@MumbaiPolice A streamer from Korea was harassed by these boys in Khar last night while she was live streaming in front of a 1000+ people. This is disgusting and some action needs to be taken against them. This cannot go unpunished. pic.twitter.com/WuUEzfxTju — Aditya (@Beaver_R6) November 30, 2022

The clip of the incident was shared by a Twitter user, Beaver_R6 (Aditya), who said, “A streamer from Korea was harassed by these boys in Khar last night while she was live streaming in front of 1000+ people. This is disgusting, and some action needs to be taken against them. This cannot go unpunished.”

Quoting Aditya, Mhyochi said, “Last night on stream, there was a guy who harassed me. I tried my best not to escalate the situation and leave because he was with his friend. And some people said that it was initiated by me being too friendly and engaging in the conversation. Makes me think again about streaming.”