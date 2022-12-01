On November 30, a video of a young man washing utensils at a wedding in Bhopal went viral on social media. Once the video went viral, the young man who washed the dishes has come forward and asked Police Commissioner Makrand Devaskar that strict action should be taken against those who made the video viral.

According to a report by Patrika, the young man is a resident of Jabalpur and had gone to eat food at a wedding without being invited and when caught there, he was forced to wash utensils.

At a wedding held in a garden in Bhopal, the MBA student from Jabalpur had gatecrashed the wedding, but he was caught by the people for being an uninvited guest and was made to wash utensils after eating free food. The video of the incident went viral on social media on Wednesday. In the video, the youth is seen cleaning utensils at the wedding and another young man is also talking to him.

In the video, the person making the video is heard asking questions, and the young man who ate food as an uninvited guest is seen washing the plates as he answered those questions. The person making the video is also taking information from him about his studies, work, and where he lives.

The person who made the video is asking ‘how does it feel to wash the plates’. The MBA student from Jabalpur answers, “If I have eaten for free, I have to do something.” The conversation in the video shows that the young man had gone to a wedding going on in a garden in Bhopal for the food, but he was caught by the hosts. The video of his “punishment” has since gone viral.