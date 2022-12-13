Tuesday, December 13, 2022
Pet dog brutally killed with sharp weapon, hind legs cut off in Ambala, police initiates investigation

The doctor, who performed the forensics, told the reporter "the pet's post-mortem was done. He informed me that the back legs of the dog had been cut with a sharp weapon and the head had also been hit with a stick. It had multiple injuries in internal organs. It died due to excessive bleeding.'' 

Pet dog killed in Ambala (representational image courtesy: petplace.com)
A pet dog was brutally killed in the Laxmi Nagar of Ambala. After the forensic investigation, the doctor confirmed that the dog was assaulted with some sharp weapon and it died due to excessive bleeding. 

The owner of the dog went to the market when the incident happened. He said to ANI, “my pet is called ‘shadow’. My neighbours informed me that some people killed it.” Initially, the case was not registered by the police. But some social organisations, which work for the protection of street dogs and animals, wanted legal action in the case. Late at night in sector nine, people from different organisations gathered and started demonstrations. They shouted slogans, and sat on a ‘dharna’. A member of such an organisation told ANI, “the dog was killed brutally. This act can’t go unpunished. We have made it a point that the police needed to take stern actions against the offenders.” 

The owner of the dog alleged that the accused was bitten by the dog once. To avenge that, he inflicted such cruelty upon the dog. 

SHO Rajesh Kumar said, “the case is already registered against two people. The investigation is underway.” 

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

