Actor Piyush Mishra slams hate against ‘The Kashmir Files’: What he said about Nadav Lapid, Naseeruddin Shah and Ravish Kumar, who call it ‘propaganda’

Vivek Agnihotri’s blockbuster film The Kashmir Files, which had previously thrown Islamists and the entire leftist ecosystem into disarray, has once again made headlines after Israeli filmmaker and jury head at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), Nadav Lapid, referred to the Kashmiri Hindu genocide perpetrated by Pakistan-backed Islamist terrorists in the late 1980s and early 1990s as “vulgar propaganda.”

Several individuals from different walks of life, including Naor Golin, the Israeli Ambassador to India, Sri Lanka and Bhutan, have chastised the left-wing filmmaker for attempting to undermine the Kashmiri Hindu massacre. Another individual who spoke up against the tirade against The Kashmir Files and the denial of the Hindu genocide in Kashmir was veteran actor Piyush Mishra. Speaking to India Today, Piyush Mishra slammed those who were calling the movie ‘propaganda’ and thereby denying the reality of the Kashmiri Hindu genocide in the 1990s.

Mishra said that it was easy to sit in AC studios and Perry Cross Road Bandra and comment on the reality of Kashmir, but they were wrong. He named individuals like Naseeruddin Shah and former NDTV anchor Ravish Kumar, saying that they had too called The Kashmir Files a ‘propaganda’ movie and that they should meet Mishra so he could show them documentaries on the plight of Kashmiri Hindus.

“Inn logon ne dekha nahi hain Kashmir. Yeh log Kashmir jaante nahi hain, ye kabhi gaye nahi hain Kashmir. Maine pehle bhi padha tha Naseeruddin Shah ne bola tha, Ravish Kumar ne bola tha ki ye ek jhooti aur propaganda film hain. Mere paas aaiye, main dikhata hoon aapko documentaries, which have been made on the lives of the Kashmiri Pandits. Usme mein ek-ek dialogue aur ghatna match karti hain jo unhone khud kaha hai camera pe. Toh ye AC studio mein baitke, Perry Cross Road Bandra mein baith ke, Hindustan ka akalan nahi hota. Hindustan ka akalan tab hota hai jab aapko bahar aana padta hai, zindagi dekhni padti hai aur dhup mein chalna padta hai. Tab jaake aapko aise film pasand aati hain”, Piyush Mishra told India Today.

(They haven’t seen Kashmir. They don’t know Kashmir as they haven’t been there. I actually remember Naseeruddin Shah and Ravish Kumar calling it false narrative and a propaganda film. Come, I will show you the documentaries which have been made and based on the lives of Kashmiri Pandits. Every dialogue and incident matches what they have said on camera. You can’t make an estimate about India by sitting in an AC studio or Perry Cross Road Bandra. You can only make an estimate of India when you step outside and see what life is. Only then will you be able to like a film like this).

Notably, several first-generation Kashmiri victims have come forward since the film’s release to testify that the film is, in its entirety, based on pure truth and facts. Many victims sobbed after seeing the film, exemplifying how relatable it was to them. Furthermore, the ‘Jagmohan conspiracy,’ which Congress continues to exploit to blame the BJP for the Kashmiri Hindu Genocide, has also been debunked a million times over the last three decades. Despite this, since the release of The Kashmir Files, the ruffled Congress members and the entire leftist cabal have either questioned the film’s veracity and discredited the filmmakers or blamed the BJP for the genocide.