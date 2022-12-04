Congress leader KC Venugopal, the Rajya Sabha MP from Rajasthan, has said ahead of the winter session of the parliament that it will not be practical for the party’s senior leader Rahul Gandhi to attend it. The winter session will start on December 7 and is scheduled to conclude on December 29. However, as Rahul is busy with the Congress party’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, he is unlikely to attend it.

Addressing the press in Delhi, KC Venugopal said, “Bharat Jodo Yatra is underway. It is not practical for Rahul Gandhi to attend the winter session of Parliament.”

KC Venugopal was speaking after the meeting of the Congress Steering Committee, where the party decided to hold the Congress Plenary Session at Raipur in February.

Bharat Jodo Yatra is the current campaign of the Congress party led by former party president and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi. The yatra started on September 7 from Kanyakumari and is scheduled to end in February 2023.

At the time of the winter session, Rahul Gandhi will be in Rajasthan, a state that has seen bitter fights over the last few years between CM Ashok Gehlot and senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot. The party will be hoping that Rahul Gandhi can at least bring together its own leaders, if not the public.

The winter session, which was delayed by a month due to the ongoing Gujarat elections, is when the Congress party is planning to target the ruling BJP-led coalition over various issues. However, with senior party leaders like Rahul Gandhi unlikely to attend, it is uncertain how effective this targeting will prove to be.