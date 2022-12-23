On Friday, December 23, an Indian Army truck met with a tragic accident in Zema, North Sikkim. 16 Indian Army soldiers have reportedly lost their lives after the truck fell deep inside a gorge.

As per reports, the truck was a part of the three-vehicle convoy of the Indian Army that had started from Chatten to Thangu in Sikkim in the morning of December 23. While negotiating a sharp turn, the truck lost balance and skidded down a steep slope into a deep gorge.

In a tragic road accident, an #ArmyTruck falls into gorge on 23 December 2022 at Zema, North Sikkim. 16 bravehearts of the #IndianArmy have lost their lives.@shreyadhoundial reports pic.twitter.com/ZOd8n1A5aY — Mirror Now (@MirrorNow) December 23, 2022

A rescue effort was launched immediately. 4 soldiers were rescued and airlifted for treatment. However, 16 soldiers, including 3 JCOs lost their lives as the truck was crushed in the gorge.