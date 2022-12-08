Thursday, December 8, 2022
Sonia Gandhi reaches Sawai Madhopur to celebrate her birthday in Ranthambore after Congress faced a rout in Gujarat elections

Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi is on a two-day tour of Rajasthan, and after arriving at Jaipur airport on Thursday afternoon, she flew to Sawai Madhopur in a helicopter.

Sonia Gandhi (Image Source: One India)
UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi arrived in Jaipur on Thursday as the party’s Bharat Jodo Yatra is passing through Rajasthan, party leaders said.

She will be staying in the Sher Bagh Hotel of Ranthambhore, and her birthday will be celebrated there on Friday, they said.

Upon arrival, Sonia Gandhi was welcomed by administration and police department officials.

Her daughter and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi also reached Sawai Madhopur via road and joined her mother, they said.

“They will be staying in Ranthambhore, and celebrate Sonia Gandhi’s birthday on December 9,” party leaders said.

The local administration has made all possible arrangements to ensure the safety of Sonia Gandhi and her family.

Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Rajasthan from the Jhalawar district on Monday.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

