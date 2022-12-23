On Friday, 23rd December 2022, a suicide bomber struck in Islamabad’s 1-10/4 area, killing one police officer and injuring at least six others, including four other police officers and two civilians. The Islamabad Police Department tweeted this information. Television images displayed the burning wreckage of a car along with a significant police presence.

Breaking News: Blast in a suspected cab in #Islamabad’s I-10/4 Sector, leaves 4 policemen hurt. Police was chasing the suspected cab and the blast occurred when was stopped for checking. 3 suspects were reportedly inside the cab. #IslamabadBlast pic.twitter.com/40reDxCVoT — Islamabad Updates (@IslamabadViews) December 23, 2022

A car blast took place in a crowded area in Islamabad, Pakistan. The blast took place in the I-10 sector of Pakistan’s capital city. According to the information, as soon as the police stopped the suspected car, the attacker blew himself up with a bomb. Islamabad Police tweeted, “Head Constable Adeel Hussain was martyred in the suicide blast. Due to the timely action of Islamabad Capital Police, the city was saved from a major terrorist attack. Salutations of the nation to the martyrs and wounded men.”

خود کش دھماکے میں ہیڈ کانسٹیبل عدیل حسین درجہ شہادت پر فائز ہوگئے۔



اسلام آباد کیپیٹل پولیس کی بروقت کارروائی سے شہر دہشتگردی کے بڑے حملے سے محفوظ رہے۔



شھداء اور زخمی جوانوں کو قوم کا سلام۔ pic.twitter.com/EbPkkPPQn1 — Islamabad Police (@ICT_Police) December 23, 2022

The Islamabad Police tweeted, “Officers were snap-checking when they signalled a suspicious vehicle to stop. A suicide bomber in the vehicle blew himself up soon after the car stopped near the authorities. A policeman has been martyred in this attack. Four policemen and two civilians were injured in the attack.”

آئی ٹین فور میں خود کش دھماکے کا معاملہ۔ pic.twitter.com/8sx4DfEZyJ — Islamabad Police (@ICT_Police) December 23, 2022

Islamabad Deputy Inspector General of Police Sohail Zafar Chattha said while briefing the media, “Police spotted a vehicle with a man and a woman riding near I-10/4 at 10:15 am. Officers searched the vehicle after it was found suspicious. The couple came out of the car and during checking by the authorities, the young man again went inside the vehicle on some pretext and blew himself up. A police officer of the Eagle Squad was killed and four others were injured.”

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari denounced the explosion in a statement released shortly after it occurred and expressed sorrow for the policeman’s sacrifice. Additionally, he praised the ‘brave men of the Islamabad police.’