The Delhi Police Monday told the Supreme Court that conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar had tried to influence a trial judge in Delhi by impersonating a Supreme Court judge in 2017. This event took place when Sukesh was in the custody of the Delhi Police from April 17 to April 28, 2017. He made the call on the day when his bail application was coming up for hearing before the trial judge, the Delhi Police informed the apex court.

The Delhi Police were responding to a notice issued by the apex court asking them to submit a reply to conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar’s petition seeking a transfer from Mandoli jail, where he is currently lodged with his wife Leena Paulose. The duo, in their plea, sought transfer to any jail outside Delhi owing to the alleged threat to their lives.

In opposition to Chandrashekhar’s plea, the Delhi Police informed the Supreme Court in a written affidavit that Chandrashekhar made the first attempt to deceive the trial judge soon after his initial detention by the city police from a five-star hotel in April 2017 on suspicion of brokering a Rs 50 crore deal to secure AIADMK (Amma) faction leader TTV Dhinakaran’s preferred election symbol by bribing his contacts in the election commission.

“A call was made on the landline phone of the special judge (Prevention of Corruption) Poonam Chaudhary on April 28, 2017, wherein a person posing as Justice Kurian Joseph of the Supreme Court of India told the special judge to grant bail to the accused,” the police affidavit said. Justice Kurian Joseph was then a judge of the top court and retired in November 2018.

The Delhi Police also mentioned how the conman even pretended to be an IAS officer, working as the private secretary to the Union Minister for Law and Justice, and requesting a favour from the Tamil Nadu special police commandant.

Delhi Police says Sukesh Chandrashekhar has been making baseless accusations against Delhi Police and the central government

Calling him a “desperate and cunning criminal” who has no respect for the law, the Delhi Police further stated that Sukesh operated his extortion business using mobile phones on multiple occasions, even while incarcerated at Tihar Jail. He also allegedly used a spoofing app to impersonate top bureaucrats.

“The present petition seeking his transfer to another prison is yet another ploy to repeat the same misdemeanours in another jail facility and exploit the loopholes where the jail authorities are not familiar with his innovative methods of con-manship,” it said.

‘No threat to the life’: Delhi Police to SC

The Delhi Police added that Chandrashekhar is making unfounded accusations against the Delhi Police and the central government while misusing the legal system to advance his crime syndicate.

“It is submitted that there is absolutely no threat to the life of the petitioners inside the Tihar/Mandoli jail and the petitioner is only making up an excuse to repeat his modus operandi in some other prison where the prison officials would not be familiar with his antics,” it said.

The Delhi Police added, “It is also pertinent to mention here that accused Sukesh Chandrashekhar is not sitting silently even in judicial custody. A total of three separate criminal cases have been registered against him while he was running in judicial custody period and in each case, he tried to manage the whole system and disobey the law…”.

According to the affidavit, all necessary actions have been undertaken to eliminate the flaws in the Mandoli Jail and severe action has been taken against the colluding officials.

It is in the interest of justice that Sukesh Chandrashekhar stays in Mandoli jail, the affidavit added.

Chandrasekhar and his wife are currently being held in custody for allegedly defrauding numerous individuals and laundering money.

Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar alleges threats by CRPF personnel in Mandoli Jail, seeks transfer

On November 9, conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar’s counsel K Singh wrote to Delhi LG and urged him to transfer Sukesh and his wife to any other jail out of Delhi. In his letter, he alleged that Sukesh was assaulted by CRPF personnel inside the jail, resulting in severe injury to the genital area. He further added Sukesh was getting constant threats and pressure to withdraw complaints filed against AAP, Arvind Kejriwal, Satyendra Jail and Kailash Gehlot.

Sukesh’s allegations against AAP

Sukesh Chandrashekhar has filed a complaint to the LG complaining against Kejriwal and his party, alleging they extorted money from him. In his complaint, he alleged to have paid Rs 10 crore for protection inside the jail and Rs 50 crore for party funds. He also alleged he was asked to raise funds for Punjab and Goa elections.