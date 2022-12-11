Former Global Safety Head at Twitter, Yoel Roth, has come under the scanner over his old tweets about underage sex. He had been the subject of public ire, following the release of Twitter Files.

In a tweet dating back to 2010, he tweeted an article with the headline, “Can high school students ever meaningfully consent to sex with their teachers?” Social media users then accused him of endorsing child pornography and paedophilia.

Conservative journalist Jack Posobiec wrote, “If only there had been some warning signs about Yoel Roth,the head of Twitter Trust and Safety…And now we know why child abuse was not taken seriously”

The head of Twitter Trust and Safety



And now we know why child abuse was not taken seriously — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) December 10, 2022

Activist Eliza claimed that Yoel Roth might have been the reason for Twitter not taking action against child pornography on the platform. “This explains a lot”, remarked Elon Musk.

This explains a lot — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 10, 2022

The new Twitter owner, Elon Musk, pointed out how the former Safety Head at the social media platform argued in favour of children’s access to adult Internet services in his PhD thesis.

Looks like Yoel is arguing in favor of children being able to access adult Internet services in his PhD thesis: pic.twitter.com/1NiBohjhMQ — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 10, 2022

American conservative political commentator, Liz Wheeler, remarked, “Child pornography flourished on Twitter when Yoel Roth was chief censor… Meanwhile Yoel tweeted sympathy for teachers having sex with students. Deeply disturbing.”

Child pornography flourished on Twitter when @yoyoel was chief censor… Meanwhile Yoel tweeted sympathy for teachers having sex with students. Deeply disturbing. https://t.co/xehYj94F45 — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) December 10, 2022

While reacting to the development, Drinkin’ Bros Podcast host Dan Hollaway said, “And now we know why Yoel Roth et al. went so hard against Libs of Tiktok and “okay groomer” aficionado @ConceptualJame…because he’s a paedophile apologist. This Marxist “queer theory” always leads inevitably to child predators and their enablers.”

And now we know why @yoyoel et al. went so hard against @libsoftiktok and “okay groomer” aficionado @ConceptualJames … because he’s a pedophile apologist. This Marxist “queer theory” always leads inevitably to child predators and their enablers. https://t.co/n1olZuq5U2 — Dan Hollaway (@DanHollaway) December 10, 2022

Earlier on December 4, journalist Glenn Greenwald dug out old tweets of Yoel Roth, which showed him praising the Democrats and displaying his abhorrence e towards the Republican party.

He had tweeted, “How can anyone claim pre-Musk Twitter was censoring to boost the Dem Party and silence its enemies, when this paragon of sober non-partisanship, Yoel Roth, was in charge of Twitter’s censorship regime? The only thing he loved more than banning critics of Dems was Hillary Clinton.”

How can anyone claim pre-Musk Twitter was censoring to boost the Dem Party and silence its enemies, when this paragon of sober non-partisanship, @yoyoel, was in charge of Twitter’s censorship regime? The only thing he loved more than banning critics of Dems was Hillary Clinton.👇 pic.twitter.com/rYbCp0vaUk — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) December 4, 2022

The ‘Twitter Files’ has exposed how Yoel Roth has justified the censorship of the infamous New York Post story about Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden.

In the third tranche of Twitter’s internal communications, it came to light that the former Safety Head at Twitter had regular meetings with federal agencies. He lamented that he could not conceal his meetings with the FBI.

Yoel Roth was also seen patting himself on the back for quickly censoring Donald Trump. The top Twitter executive was also found siding with the Democrats and calling for the removal of warning labels from misleading tweets of party members.