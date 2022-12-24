A Dalit family in Uttar Pradesh’s Balrampur district has accused a Pir of beating them up and forcing them to convert to Islam. The victim’s family has now filed a complaint in the court demanding action against the accused Pir. Apart from the Pir named Chhangur, a woman who converted from Neetu to Nasreen and another person who converted from Naveen to Jamaluddin, have also been charged in the complaint.

A Vishwa Hindu Parishad spokesperson has also called upon the police to intervene in the matter. At the same time, the police are waiting for the court’s direction. The victim’s family filed an application in court on December 12, stating that the incident took place on December 4, 2022.

This case is from the Kotwali Utraula area. The victim has filed a complaint in the court stating that he used to work as a labourer at the rate of Rs 12,000 per month in a hospital being built in Madhupur in the Utraula area. The hospital is being built by Nasreen, who lives with Pir Chhangur, and her husband Naveen.

The victim said in the complaint that on December 4, 2022, when he went to ask for his wages, the Pir started avoiding him. Meanwhile, Pir Chhangur asked the victim’s wife to convert to Islam in exchange for wages. When they did not convert, they were beaten up.

The complaint further states that the victims refused to obey Pir Chhangur’s words. Nasreen, Jamaluddin, and Chhangur Pir hurled abuses at the victims in anger when they were asked to pay the victims. The three accused also threatened to kill the victim couple. It is alleged that during this time Chhangur, Jamaluddin and Nasreen brutally beat up the victims, husband and wife, and also snatched Rs 2,000 from them.

The victim Dalit family has also accused the local police of not acting on their complaint. They approached the court on December 12, 2022. Vishwa Hindu Parishad national spokesperson Vinod Bansal tweeted, “Urging the Uttar Pradesh Police to take cognizance of the matter and take strict action.”

In response to this demand, on December 22, 2022, Balrampur police informed that the court’s order is awaited.

उक्त संबंध में प्राप्त जांच आख्यानुसार प्रकरण माननीय न्यायालय में विचाराधीन है माननीय न्यायालय के आदेशानुसार विधिक कार्यवाही की जाएगीl — BALRAMPUR POLICE (@balrampurpolice) December 22, 2022

Nasreen converted to Islam with her husband and daughter in 2015

According to the information collected by OpIndia, the woman accused in this case, Neetu, converted to Islam in 2015. Along with Neetu, her husband Naveen also converted to Islam and became Jamaluddin. One of their minor daughters also converted to Islam with them. Neetu and Naveen lived in Mumbai with their daughter. All of them have settled in Utraula in Balrampur along with Pir Chhangur.