On Wednesday, January 11, director SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus ‘RRR’ bagged the Best Original song trophy for its song ‘Naatu Naatu’ at the 2023 Golden Globes. As the nation rejoiced over the spectacular win, singer-composer Adnan Sami schooled Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for promoting regionalism with his ‘Telugu flag’ remark for congratulating the ‘RRR’ team.

Quoting CM Jagan’s tweet, Sami wrote, “Telugu flag? You mean the INDIAN flag right? We are Indians first & so kindly stop separating yourself from the rest of the country…Especially internationally, we are one country! This ‘separatist’ attitude is highly unhealthy as we saw in 1947!!! Thank you…Jai HIND!”

This comes after the Andhra Pradesh CM in a tweet stated that with the ‘Naatu Naatu’ victory at Golden Globes 2023, the “Telugu flag is flying high.”

“The #Telugu flag is flying high! On behalf of all of #AndhraPradesh, I congratulate @mmkeeravaani, @ssrajamouli, @tarak9999, @AlwaysRamCharan, and the entire team of @RRRMovie. We are incredibly proud of you! #GoldenGlobes2023,” CM Jagan tweeted.

It is notable that the ‘Naatu Naatu’ song has been composed by veteran music director MM Keeravaani and penned by Kala Bhairavi and Rahul Sipligunj. ‘Naatu Naatu’ was nominated alongside Taylor Swift’s ‘Carolina’ from ‘Where The Crawdads Sing’, ‘Ciao Papa’ from ‘Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio’, Lady Gaga’s ‘Hold My Hand’ from ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ and Rihanna’s ‘Lift Me Up’ from ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’.

While accepting the award at the 2023 Golden Globes, Keeravaani expressed gratitude for his team and also thanked N. T. Rama Rao Jr and Ram Charan for their performance on the song. He said, “Thank you NT Rama Rao Jr and Ram Charan danced in full stamina on the song.”

RRR is a fictional story based on the lives of two Telugu freedom fighters Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Ram Charan and Jr NTR played lead roles, respectively.