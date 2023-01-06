Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the Marjing Polo statue in Manipur’s capital Imphal. The statue of the polo player is 120 feet high. Chief Minister N Biren Singh was also present on the occasion. The construction of this 120-feet-tall effigy of Sagol Kangjei (Polo) player at Heingang hill, the shrine of Ibudhou Marjing in Imphal East was completed in December 2022.

This huge Polo statue erected above the high top of Ibudhou Marjing highlands, a semi-god who established Sagol Kangjei (polo), would glorify Manipur – the homeland of polo sport. Additionally, the project will increase visitor traffic, creating job possibilities for the local population.

Marjing Polo statue inaugurated by Amit Shah (Source: Twitter)

The Union Home Minister took to Twitter to inform his followers about the inauguration of the Marjing Polo statue. “It is believed that Sagol Kangjei, the modern-day Polo game originated in Manipur. Today, inaugurated a 122 feet Marjing polo statue at the Marjing Polo Complex in Imphal. This will surely take the legacy forward and inspire more youngsters toward the game,” he tweeted.

The Home Minister will also inaugurate the Chudachandrapur Medical College and Hospital. Shah will hoist the national flag at Moirang in the Bishnupur district. This is the same place where the soldiers of the ‘Indian National Army’ hoisted the flag for the first time on Indian soil. He is also scheduled to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of several other projects in the Chingei Lampak area of the Bishnupur district.

Marjing is a Meitei Deity

In Meitei mythology of the ancient Manipuri culture, Marjing is a primordial deity. The god has significant mythological and theological importance in relation to the game of polo. Ponies, polo, hockey, sports, and warfare are all associated with Marjing. Additionally, he is the protector of the northeastern direction. The polo game was created by him, so the myth goes. At the peak of the Heingang hills, he lives with his heavenly companion Samadon Ayangba. Samadon Ayangba is a holy horse with wings. God Marjing is One of the five gods that assume a position as a soul inside a human body.

In Meitei culture, polo is a sport of the gods. It is played with seven players on a side. A ball made from bamboo root is used in this game. The Meitei deity also carries a bamboo stick in his hands just like a polo player. Amit Shah inaugurated this statue of the deity. The construction of the statue took four years. I was started in 2018 and completed by the end of 2022.