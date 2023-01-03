Tuesday, January 3, 2023
News Reports
Updated:

Zero rhinoceros poaching incidents in Assam in 2022, PM Modi lauds the people for their efforts toward Rhino conservation

The anti-poaching task force set up by the state government managed to bring down Rhino poaching cases in the state to zero during 2022.

OpIndia Staff
Assam records zero Rhino poaching incident in 2022 (Image Source: Republic TV)
3

Assam chief minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Sunday announced that there was no poaching of rhinoceros in 2022 in the state. Releasing the statistics on January 1, Assam CM said that the no-compromise attitude of the state government towards poaching and poachers has brought down the numbers from two each in 2020 and 2021 to an absolute zero in 2022. 

“2022 was a landmark year as no rhino died at the hands of poachers in the state. No rhino was poached in Kaziranga, Manas, Orang (all national parks), or Pobitora (a wildlife sanctuary). Rhino poaching had been declining sharply in the past few years but one or two cases were taking place here and there… I think this (no poaching case) is a positive sign,” Sarma said.

In a tweet posted on January 2, the Assam CM lauded the Assam forest department and the state police for their efforts to protect the iconic animal.

“Zero Poaching! 2022 was really special for our rhino conservation efforts. Not a single rhino being poached in 2022 & just 2 in 2021, the gentle giant is now much safer in Assam. Kudos to @assamforest dept & @assampolice for their sincere efforts to protect the iconic animal,” the Assam CM tweeted.

Responding to Himanta Biswa Sarma’s tweet, on January 3rd, PM Modi lauded the efforts of the people of Assam to conserve the critically endangered species.

“This is great news! Compliments to the people of Assam, who have shown the way and been proactive in their efforts to protect the rhinos,” Modi tweeted.

The one-horned Rhinoceros, which is considered the ‘Pride of Assam’, had witnessed a terrible decline in population, especially in the Kaziranga National Park. The biggest problem which plagued these rhinos for all these years was the rampant poaching, mainly to acquire the animal’s horn, which has a huge demand in the global ivory black market. In a major achievement, the anti-poaching task force set up by the state government managed to bring down Rhino poaching cases in the state.

Currently, the Kaziranga National Park houses 2,613 rhinos, and their numbers are growing due to the government’s consistent effort to conserve endangered species.

Recently, GP Singh, Special DGP of Assam shared data on rhino poaching in the state since 2000. According to the information he provided, there were 27 poaching occurrences between 2013 and 2014. Poachers killed 17 and 18 rhinos in 2015 and 2016, respectively. There were six and seven cases in 2017 and 2018 respectively before dropping down to two in 2020 and 2021, and zero in 2022. Before the government implemented increased inspection and other security measures, rhino poaching was on the rise, but it has now sharply declined.

Assam CM performs ‘Daha Sanskar’ ritual for dead rhinos, 2479 horns burned to send a strong message against poaching

Notably, in September 2021, the Assam government announced its decision to publicly burn a stockpile of 2,479 Rhino horns to pay respect to the dead one-horned rhinoceros who had died either by natural causes or due to poaching exercises. “The usage of rhino horns for therapeutic purposes is a myth,” said Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at that time.

The exercise of collecting these horns started decades ago, and they were kept in state treasuries under the custody of the Forest Department. Notably, the horn of a rhino is a mass of compacted hair. They fetch high cost in the black market due to the myths involving traditional Chinese medicines in which the powder of these horns is used.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

