On Thursday (January 26) night, a group of 9-10 Islamists disrupted the Saraswati Puja and vandalised the idol of the Goddess after being told not to click pictures and videos.

The incident took place at Naraich village in Mohanganj upazila in the Netrakona district in the Mymensingh Division of Bangladesh. So far, a total of 6 accused, namely, Nishad, Farook Mia, Apu Mia, SM Munna Khan, Sabikul Mia and Anon Mia, have been identified.

They are said to be juveniles and residents of the nearby Hatnaiya village. According to Antar Sarkar of the Naraich Village Youth Association, the Islamists landed at the Puja mandap at around 9:30 pm on Thursday during the time of Puja Aarti.

They began clicking pictures and videos, following which the organisers forbid them from doing so. This agitated the accused, which resulted in a heated argument with the organisers.

Soon after, they attacked the Hindu worshippers gathered at the puja mandap and destroyed the idol of the deity in the process. During the assault, two Hindus named Hriday Biswas and Shayan Sarkar were grievously injured.

They were rushed to the Mohanganj Upazila Health Complex for immediate medical attention. Upon receiving information about the incident, the police rushed to the spot to pacify the situation.

A police complaint was filed with the Mohanganj police station by a Hindu devotee named Rubel Sakar. So far, the police have apprehended 6 accused in the case and efforts are underway to arrest the rest.

While speaking about the matter to Ajker Patrika, Upazila Executive Officer Chhabbir Ahmed Akunji said, “I am going to visit the scene. Legal action is being taken against the accused. More security measures will be implemented to avoid any such untoward incident during upcoming pujas.”

This is not the first time that such an incident has come to light. On January 23 this year, an Islamist named Akram vandalised several idols of Goddess Saraswati in Purbadhala Bazaar in the Netrakona district in the Mymensingh Division of Bangladesh.

Earlier this month, the Bangladesh National Hindu Grand Alliance informed that a total of 154 religious minorities, including Hindus, were killed in the country between January and December 2022.