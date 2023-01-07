Saturday, January 7, 2023
HomeNews ReportsFormer BSP minister Yakub Qureshi and his son arrested for running an unlicensed meat...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Former BSP minister Yakub Qureshi and his son arrested for running an unlicensed meat business

On March 10 last year, a case was registered against Haji Yakub Qureshi, his wife Sanjeeda Begum, his sons Imran and Feroz Qureshi, and 18 others at Kharkhauda police station for running unauthorised meat business

OpIndia Staff
BSP minister Yakub Qureshi and son arrested
Image via ANI
7

On Friday, January 6, the Uttar Pradesh police arrested former Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Minister Yakub Qureshi and his son from Chandni Mahal area in New Delhi on the charges of running an unauthorised meat business. Yakub Qureshi was a minister in the Mayawati-led government in Uttar Pradesh.

Yakub Qureshi has been charged with running an unlicensed business of meat packaging and processing. Meerut Police informed that the father-son duo was nabbed with the help of Delhi Police.

Notably, Meerut Police had previously announced a cash reward of Rs 50,000 for their arrest. A case was filed against him under the Gangsters Act and the Indian Penal Code.

On March 10 last year, a case was registered against Haji Yakub Qureshi, his wife Sanjeeda Begum, his sons Imran and Feroz Qureshi, and 18 others at Kharkhauda police station. Carrying a reward of Rs 25000 on himself, Feroz Qureshi was arrested in November 2022. Feroz Qureshi was arrested from Ghaziabad for supplying substandard meat at his factory. 

Former minister Haji Yaqoob Qureshi owned and ran Al Fahim Meatex Private Limited. This meat factory is situated in Village Allipur Jijmana Dhikauli under the Kharkhauda police station area. There was an illegal business of meat packaging and processing going on in the factory. Police charged 18 people, including Yakub Qureshi, his wife Shamjida, and sons Firoz and Imran, after recovering meat from the spot. Meat worth five crore rupees was caught in the factory. 

Haji Yakub Qureshi is also a known Islamist who made headlines after he announced a bounty of Rs 51 crore for beheading the cartoonists of France-based publication Charlie Hebdo for publishing a cartoon of Prophet Mohammad. Qureshi later announced to give the said amount to the terrorists who had barged into the office of Charlie Hebdo armed with lethal weapons and killed 12 people including 8 journalists. Qureshi was also reportedly involved in attacking environmental activists who had started a movement for banning meat plants to save the environment.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
611,638FollowersFollow
28,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com