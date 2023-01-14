Saturday, January 14, 2023
Congress MP Santokh Chaudhary passes away after suffering a heart attack during Bharat Jodo Yatra, 5th death so far

OpIndia Staff
Congress MP Santokh Chaudhary
Congress MP Santokh Chaudhary (Image via Twitter)
On Saturday, January 14, Congress MP from Jalandhar Chaudhary Santokh Singh died during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab’s Phillaur. Chaudhary was walking alongside Congress scion Rahul Gandhi, suddenly he felt uneasy as his heartbeat increased.

The Congress leader was brought to Phagwara’s Virk hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead. After learning about Chaudhary’s death, Rahul Gandhi left the Bharat Jodo Yatra and went to the hospital.

It is notable that other than Santokh Chaudhary, four people have so far reportedly died during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. Senior Congress leader and General Secretary of Congress Seva Dal, Krishna Kumar Pandey, died at the age of 75 during Bharat Jodo Yatra on November 8, 2022. Reportedly, Pandey was walking with Rahul Gandhi in the district of Nanded, Maharashtra, when he collapsed on the road. He was carrying the Tricolour earlier during the Yatra. At one point, he handed over the Tricolour to another person and collapsed after 15 minutes. Pandey was rushed to the hospital where he was declared brought dead. 

On November 12, 2022, another person died during Yatra. Reportedly, a 62-year-old Congress worker from Tamil Nadu, identified as Ganesan Ponraman of Thanjavur, was hit by a truck in Nanded, Maharashtra. When the incident happened, he was walking back to Pimpalgaon Mahadeo village in Ardhapur tehsil for the night camp. He was hit by a truck.

On November 25, 2022, a Sub-Inspector (SI) identified as Bhupendra Singh Gurjar, who was rehearsing for Bharat Jodo Yatra in Ahar-Malwa, was hit by a car.

On December 3, 2022, Congress worker 55-year-old Mangilal Shah of Zirapur, district Rajgarh, Madhya Pradesh, died of a heart attack. He was on his way to join Bharat Jodo Yatra. 

