35 members belonging to 10 Christian families returned to Hinduism at an elaborate Ghar Wapsi programme organised in Uttar Pradesh’s Etah, local reports said. The members underwent a havan and were sprinkled with Ganga Jal for purification before being inducted into Hinduism.

The members reportedly said they were lured and misled into embracing Christianity 27 years ago, in 1995. They said missionaries induced them into giving up their faith and adopting Christianity.

However, more than two and a half decades later, the residents of Jaranikalan village, Etah, decided to return to Sanatan Dharma. They voluntarily returned to Hinduism by concluding a ceremony organised at the Pathwari Mata Temple.

According to sources, members of Hindu Ekta Group had made efforts to bring the converted residents back into the Hindu fold. When the members of the group interacted with them, they found that many of them yearned to return to Sanatan Dharma. The members of Ekta Group organised a program and explained various facets of Hinduism, following which the residents decided to return to their previous faith.

Ghar Wapsi in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr

Earlier last month, over 100 members belonging to 20 Valmiki families in Khurja of the Bulandshahr district of Uttar Pradesh had reverted to Hinduism.

The Rashtriya Chetna Mission along with Valmiki Sangh with the help of local MLA Minakshi Singh organised the ‘Ghar Wapsi‘ initiative.

“People who had to, unfortunately, leave Sanatan Dharma due to their situation or confusion were once again brought to the Hindu fold once again,” Singh said.

Singh said those who reverted to Hinduism took an oath to pray to Sri Ram, Sri Krishna, and other Sanatan deities from now on.