Amid the Christmas festivities, over 100 people belonging to 20 Valmiki families in Khurja of the Bulandshahr district of Uttar Pradesh reverted to Hinduism.

The ‘Ghar Wapsi‘ initiative was organised by Rashtriya Chetna Mission along with Valmiki Sangh with the help of local MLA Minakshi Singh.

“People who had to, unfortunately, leave Sanatan Dharma due to their situation or confusion were once again brought to the Hindu fold once again,” Singh said.

Singh said those who reverted to Hinduism took an oath to pray to Sri Ram, Sri Krishna, and other Sanatan deities from now on.

“A ‘Ghar Wapasi’ programme in Sanatan Dharma has been organised by Vishwa Hindu Parishad, in which we are welcoming people who have come back to the Hindu religion,” Hemant Singh, president of Rashtriya Chetna Mission, said.

Sandeep Valmiki, one of the recent reverts to Hinduism, said, “I became a Christian after my child’s health got better when I offered prayers to Jesus. But when my mother died, they forced us to perform the rituals according to Christianity, even though my mother wanted her last rites to be performed as per the Hindu Dharma.”

The Rashtriya Chetna Mission teamed up with the VHP to organise a religious retreat programme at Kalindi Kunj Colony in Khurja. Local MLA Singh garlanded people on their return to Hinduism. “Around 100 people, who voluntarily converted to Hinduism, were given the Vedic mantra and helped with the legal process for their smooth reversion to the Hindu fold,” Singh said.