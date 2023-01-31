As per a lawsuit filed in November last year, a former Google employee Ryan Olohan has claimed that the tech giant fired him after he resisted the advances of a senior female coworker. The incident took place at a company meeting held at Fig & Olive shortly after Olohan’s promotion to managing director of food, beverages, and restaurants in December 2019. Tiffany Miller, against whom he has levelled the allegations, is a senior executive at Google.

According to New York Post, Ryan Olohan alleged that Tiffany Miller molested him during a company dinner in Chelsea, Manhattan. She also told him how her marriage was devoid of “spice”. He further claimed in the lawsuit that Miller, an Asian, also informed him that she knew he had an affinity towards Asian women since his wife is of the same race.

The married father of seven said he “immediately removed himself from the situation”, which made him “extremely uncomfortable”, and escalated it the following week to the tech company’s Human Resources department.

The HR department took no action, and he was supposedly warned that if a female complained about a White male harassing her, the situation would be escalated.

Ryan Olohan, in the lawsuit, further alleged that Miller became so vindictive after Ryan’s complaint about the 2019 incident to the HR department that she filed bogus complaints against him for “microaggressions”.

Olohan recalled how he continued to face Miller’s hostility on several occasions after he had filed a complaint against her with HR. In December 2021, Miller, who was in an inebriated state, publicly reprimanded Olohan at a Google event. Although Miller apologised, she repeated the same behaviour at a bar in April 2022, said Olohan, adding that Miller’s anger and hostility caused him anxiety and made him feel like he was on probation.

Olohan accused Google of taking no action despite knowing that “Miller’s harassment stemmed from his rejection of her sexual advances”.

Olohan stated that he began to feel increased pressure from his boss, and in July 2022, he was requested to fire a male employee in order to hire a woman. Google fired Olohan the next month, ending his 16-year tenure with the corporation.