Sunday, January 1, 2023
HomeNews ReportsGST collection in December 2022 goes up by 15% to reach almost 1.5 lakh...
Economy and FinanceEditor's picksFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

GST collection in December 2022 goes up by 15% to reach almost 1.5 lakh crore

In the total GST collection of ₹1,49,507 crore in December, ₹26,711 crore was Central GST, ₹33,357 crore was State GST, ₹78,434 crore was Integrated GST, and the rest ₹11,005 crore was Cess

OpIndia Staff
9

Continuing with the trend of robust GST collection in the country, the gross GST revenue collected during December 2022 reached ₹1,49,507 crore, going up by 15% compared to December 2021. Gross GST collected in November 2022 was ₹145867 crore, which means collection increased by ₹3640 crore or around 2.5% in the month compared to the previous month.

In the total GST collection of ₹1,49,507 crore in December, ₹26,711 crore was Central GST, ₹33,357 crore was State GST, ₹78,434 crore was Integrated GST, and the rest ₹11,005 crore was Cess, according to a statement issued by the Union Ministry of Finance.

The Union Government has settled ₹36,669 crore to CGST and ₹31,094 crore to SGST from IGST as regular settlement. The total revenue of the Centre and the States after regular settlements in the month of December 2022 is ₹63,380 crore for CGST and ₹64,451 crore for SGST.

While the overall revenues for the month of December 2022 are 15% higher than the GST revenues in the same month last year, revenues from import of goods was 8% higher and the revenues from domestic transaction (including import of services) are 18% higher than the revenues from these sources during the same month last year.

During the month of November, 2022, 7.9 crore e-way bills were generated, which was significantly higher than 7.6 crore e-way bills generated in October, 2022.

GST Collections had reached a record high of ₹1,67,540 crore in April this year. The second highest collection was ₹1,51,718 crore in October 2022. With the release of the December GST numbers, the total GST collection in the first nine months of the financial year has reached ₹13,40,426 crore. Also, GST collections have now exceeded the ₹1.4-lakh crore mark for 10 months in a row.

Maharashtra was the state with highest GST collection at₹23,598 crore, followed by Karnataka at ₹10,061 crore and Gujarat at ₹9,238. The other states top ten were Tamil Nadu (₹8,324 crore) Uttar Pradesh (₹7,178 crore), Haryana (₹6,678 crore), West Bengal (₹4,583 crore), Delhi (₹4,401 crore), Telangana (₹4,178 crore), and Odisha (₹3,854 crore).

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
610,576FollowersFollow
28,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com