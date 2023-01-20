On Thursday, BJP national president JP Nadda kicked off the campaign for the upcoming West Bengal Panchayat Elections 2023 by addressing a rally at Bathuadahari in the Nadia district of the state. He slammed the Mamata Banerjee-led government and charged Banerjee’s party, the ruling Trinamool Congress of embezzling Centre’s funds. Nadda also asked voters to support the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the panchayat elections and also in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

“PM Narendra Modiji is giving money to your state. But didi (Mamata), your party leaders are filling up their pockets by misappropriating it. Corruption is everywhere in Bengal. Didi, what have you done to this state? If action is taken against your corrupt leaders, you start criticizing Modiji. The people of the state have only way out, which is bringing the BJP in power, be it panchayat elections or Lok Sabha polls,’’ Nadda said while addressing the rally.

According to the reports, after stopping the fund under the scheme in December 2021 citing several anomalies, the Centre recently approved Rs 13,000 crore in funds for the construction of 11.34 lakh houses for the needy under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY). His statement on suspected corruption by TMC leaders came at a time when the state was experiencing protests by the poor accusing governing party members of abusing the PMAY program.

“You have experienced misrule by the Congress, the CPM, and the TMC. Now the time has come to enjoy BJP’s governance. The Centre is sending money for PMAY and MGNREGA schemes. Modiji is giving money for constructing toilets. Didi, your party is not even sparing the poor people who deserve a toilet at their home,’’ Nadda was quoted as saying.

Nadda meanwhile also said that the people of West Bengal were witnessing ‘Jungle Raj’ imposed by CM Mamata Banerjee and that now people want the Bharatiya Janata Party to rule over the state. “If this Jungle-Raaz doesn’t stop here, public will teach ‘Didi’ the lesson; the BJP will definitely come to power and bring development and peace in West Bengal,” he said.

Reports mention that the West Bengal BJP officials expressed dissatisfaction since the party president made no mention of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. The PMAY central team was met with protests in the state. On Thursday, villagers held protests and rallies against a central team visiting West Bengal to supervise the implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) project in Keshpur, West Midnapore.

The two-person delegation was besieged by residents who complained about faulty roads and substandard properties allotted under the plan. The incident happened as the crew arrived at Keshpur at about 11.30 am. According to the reports, the BJP West Bengal officials were recently issued directions by the party to begin preparations for upcoming elections after an internal survey revealed that the party was losing ground in many of the 18 Lok Sabha seats it won in 2019.

The state unit has been urged by the central leadership to capture these 18 seats and enhance the total to at least 24 next year. Even though the dates for the panchayat polls have yet to be declared, BJP officials say top functionaries are already organizing rallies to reach out to the grassroots.

Earlier on Wednesday, actor-turned-politician Mithun Chakraborty and state president Sukanta Majumdar also held a rally and a roadshow in South 24 Parganas district.