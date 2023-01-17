Ashutosh Bhardwaj, an accused in the Kanjhawala case, has been granted bail by a Delhi court on 17th January 2023. Police had detained all the accused in connection with the painful accident of a young woman Anjali Singh on the 1st of January. One of the accused, Ashutosh, has managed to get bail from the Delhi court. The hearing of the bail application of accused Ashutosh was going on for several days in Rohini Court of Delhi.

The court has granted bail to Ashutosh on a bond of Rs 50,000. Rohini court put a condition that the accused will not leave Delhi without the permission of the court. The court also said that the accused will not tamper with evidence, and will not contact witnesses.

The Delhi Police had opposed Ashutosh’s bail arguing that the case was very serious and that they were in the process of imposing section 302 (for murder) in this case. Rohini court had earlier reserved the verdict on Monday, January 16, on the bail plea of the accused.

The Delhi Police counsel had claimed that the accused Ashutosh Bhardwaj had harassed and misled other accused persons in the case. The accused did not even inform the police about the incident, the Delhi Police counsel said. Ashutosh’s lawyer, on the other hand, argued that the accused was not in the car at the time of the incident. He argued that the charges against his client were bailable.

On Monday, the police said that the investigation was at a crucial stage. “We are in the process of adding a section for murder and some important witnesses in the case have to be examined. If released on bail, he may obstruct the investigation”, the police said.

The Blood Samples of the accused in the Kanjhawala case have been handed over to the Delhi Police by the FSL. It will now be clear whether the accused were drunk on the night of the incident. It will also be checked whether the deceased Anjali Singh had alcohol in her blood or not. It is being told that FSL has also prepared its report and soon, they will hand it over to the investigation team.

On January 1, 20-year-old Anjali Singh died in an accident in Kanjhawala. The woman was on her way home on a scooty when a car hit her and dragged her for about 12 km. The police had arrested seven people, including five occupants of the car, in connection with the case.