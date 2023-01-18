Wednesday, January 18, 2023
Karnataka: Inmates in Ramanagara Jail share birthday photos on Instagram, days after Belagavi convict gives death threats to Nitin Gadkari

On Saturday, 14 January, a phone call was made to Nitin Gadkari's office in Nagpur, threatening the minister's life. The caller, identifying himself as a member of D-gang, had demanded Rs 100 crores and stated that the minister's life will be in jeopardy if the demand is not met.

OpIndia Staff
Karnataka jails: Days after Belagavi inmate threatens Gadkari, Ramanagara Jail inmates found sharing birthday photos on Instagram
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, (L), Ramanagara Jail (R), images via India Today and Times Now
33

On January 15, it was reported that Union Minister Nitin Gadkari’s office had received death threats from a man identifying himself as a member of ‘Dawood Ibrahim’ gang. As per reports, the man was found to be an inmate of the Hindalga prison in Karnataka’s Belgavi.

Nagpur city police commissioner Amitesh Kumar revealed that the accused person had made the call from the jail itself. The man named Jayesh Kantank, is a death row inmate and was given capital punishment in a murder case.

Merely days after the issue was highlighted in the media, reports have emerged showing that inmates inside Ramanagara jail in Karnataka are using Instagram. Pictures of a birthday celebration of an inmate inside the Ramanagara jail have gone viral.

A number of people have taken to social media to comment over the lax security measures inside prisons, and the rampant usage of phones and the internet by convicts to carry on their criminal activities.

As per reports, a case has been lodged against some inmates inside the Ramanagara Jail in Karnataka after their photos celebrating a birthday party surfaced on Instagram. History sheeted Kiran alias Tamate Kiran had apparently celebrated his birthday with a big cake and festivities with fellow inmates in the Ramanagara Jail on January 14.

After the photos went viral on social media, a team led by SP Santhosh Babu and DSP Mohan Kumar raided the jail cells and seized 2 smartphones.

In September 2022 too, another prisoner was found celebrating his birthday inside the same jail and sharing photos on Instagram.

