On January 15, it was reported that Union Minister Nitin Gadkari’s office had received death threats from a man identifying himself as a member of ‘Dawood Ibrahim’ gang. As per reports, the man was found to be an inmate of the Hindalga prison in Karnataka’s Belgavi.

Accused is a man namely, Jayesh Kantank, he was given capital punishment in a murder case and is serving his term in Belgaum (Belagavi) jail. He allegedly made the call from jail: Amitesh Kumar, Commissioner of Police, Nagpur City on Nitin Gadkari's office receiving threat calls

Nagpur city police commissioner Amitesh Kumar revealed that the accused person had made the call from the jail itself. The man named Jayesh Kantank, is a death row inmate and was given capital punishment in a murder case.

Merely days after the issue was highlighted in the media, reports have emerged showing that inmates inside Ramanagara jail in Karnataka are using Instagram. Pictures of a birthday celebration of an inmate inside the Ramanagara jail have gone viral.

Jail mates celebrate Birthday and Post Photo on Instagram from Ramanagara Jail. @DgpKarnataka Sir, This is not the first time we are hearing such things inside jail. @JnanendraAraga pic.twitter.com/bwb4efxFQ8 — Girish Bharadwaj (@Girishvhp) January 18, 2023

A number of people have taken to social media to comment over the lax security measures inside prisons, and the rampant usage of phones and the internet by convicts to carry on their criminal activities.

As per reports, a case has been lodged against some inmates inside the Ramanagara Jail in Karnataka after their photos celebrating a birthday party surfaced on Instagram. History sheeted Kiran alias Tamate Kiran had apparently celebrated his birthday with a big cake and festivities with fellow inmates in the Ramanagara Jail on January 14.

After the photos went viral on social media, a team led by SP Santhosh Babu and DSP Mohan Kumar raided the jail cells and seized 2 smartphones.

In September 2022 too, another prisoner was found celebrating his birthday inside the same jail and sharing photos on Instagram.

On Saturday, 14 January, a phone call was made to Nitin Gadkari’s office in Nagpur, threatening the minister’s life. The caller, identifying himself as a member of the D-gang, had demanded Rs 100 crores and stated that the minister’s life will be in jeopardy if the demand is not met.