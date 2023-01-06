Pakistan-based terrorist group Lashkar-e-Khalsa (LeK) is threatening the BJP politicians to resign from the party and threatening to kill them and their families if they do not. Such threats have been issued to several BJP politicians from Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and Maharashtra.

Ghanshyam Lodhi, BJP MP from Rampur, received a death threat from Sandeep Singh Khalistani of Lashkar-e-Khalsa on Thursday, January 05, 2023, on a WhatsApp number. According to the MP, the message sent to his number says that ‘leave BJP, otherwise you and your family will be killed.’

Not only this, the message talks about targeting BJP and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leaders as well as the Indian Army. Lodhi filed a complaint with the police after receiving the threats. On receiving the complaint, the police have become alert and are identifying the sender.

Complaint filed by Ghanshyam Lodhi

The threats came from the mobile number +91 7609875306, according to the complaint filed by Lodhi. He also informed that apart from sending five WhatsApp messages, the Khalistani terrorist also called him 5 times.

On January 5, 2023, Tajinder Singh Tiwana, the leader of the BJP Yuva Morcha Mumbai, also received a similar threat on WhatsApp. The sender introduced himself as Sandeep Singh Khalistani from Lashkar-e-Khalsa and claimed to be the group’s spokesperson. He said that he has vowed to murder Tajinder Singh and his family if Tajinder Singh stays with the BJP.

Saying that they will Tiwana and his family like dogs, the terrorist also directed him to say ‘Hindustan Murdabad’ and ‘Khalistan Jindabad’. He added that they are going to target BJP and RSS leaders and Indian Army in the entire country.

Messages sent to Tajinder Singh Tiwana

After Tiwana lodged a complaint, Mumbai Police registered an FIR and started a probe. They are trying to trace Sandeep Singh Khalistani through the WhatsApp number.

In Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, a BJP supporter has also received threats for his life. Veer Singh Saini, a resident of Chhajalait, received a message on WhatsApp on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at about 11:30 pm. He has been asked to leave the BJP in this message. Veer Singh has been threatened with death if he does not do so. Saini holds a leadership position in the BJP’s Kisan Morcha.

The message reads, “Leave the BJP soon, or else you and your family will be badly killed. We will target BJP, RSS, and Indian Army.” At the end of the message, Khalistan Zindabad has been written along with writing indecent slogans against India.

After receiving the message, he lodged a case at the police station. Based on the complaint, the police have registered a case under section 506B (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) among other criminal offences. The number from which the message has been received has been sent to trace.

Going by the screenshots of the messages, it can be seen that the same messages have been sent to different BJP leaders.

In the last few days, this organization named Lashkar-e-Khalistan has asked many BJP leaders from Maharashtra, UP, Punjab, Haryana, etc. to leave the party. They have been threatened with killing them and their families if they do not do so.

Several leaders associated with Punjab BJP have also been threatened by Khalistanis. The message written in the Punjabi language reads, “I heard that a bomb has been found at the chief minister’s house. There is another bomb placed near the military base.” Security arrangements were tightened at the Army base in Punjab after receiving such threats.

Similarly, on December 29, 2022, Jalandhar district’s BJP vice-president Vivek Khanna and councilor Shaili Khanna’s son Abhilakshya Khanna were also threatened with death in Punjab. The caller identified himself as a spokesman of Lashkar-e-Khalsa. He called and messaged BJP leader and councilor’s son Abhilakshya Khanna saying that ‘Quit BJP and join Congress and vote for Congress party’. He and his family were threatened with death if they did not do so.

ISI formed this new terror group

Last year, the Intelligence Bureau revealed that Pakistan’s notorious intelligence agency ISI has formed a new terrorist group and named it Lashkar-e-Khalsa. The IB report said that Lashkar-e-Khalsa is very active on social media and is recruiting youths.

Lashkar-e-Khalsa wants to create unrest in India. For this, youth are constantly recruited. The report also said that the organization is trying to connect people through new Facebook IDs to plan terror activities. Pakistan intelligence officer Amar Khalistani is managing several Facebook pages called ‘Azad Khalistan’.

Afghan terrorists are giving training to Lashkar-e-Khalsa terrorists

Lashkar-e-Khalsa has recruited a large number of Afghan nationals to increase terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir. It is also being said that Pakistan and Afghanistan are training people who have recently been recruited by this terrorist organization to operate weapons.

Afghan terrorists who are training have experience in using all modern weapons, including rocket-propelled grenades (RPGs). It is also being said that efforts are being made to involve local gangsters from Punjab and Haryana. For this, they are being lured to earn through drugs.