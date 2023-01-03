Indian External Affairs Minister (EAM), S Jaishankar, took an Austrian journalist to the cleaners on Monday (January 2) over the question of calling Pakistan the epicentre of terrorism in the United Nations.

During his interview with Austrian public broadcaster Österreichischer Rundfunk (ORF), S Jaishankar was quizzed over the use of non-diplomatic language for Pakistan. “Before you said, you are a diplomat but several weeks ago, you called Pakistan, your neighbour, the epicentre of terrorism. This doesn’t sound very diplomatic, does it?” the interviewer asked.

“I did it again today without using the word Pakistan…Because you are a diplomat, it doesn’t mean you are untruthful. I could use much harsher words than epicentre…Considering what has been happening to us, I think epicentre is a very diplomatic word,” the EAM pointed out.

“Bcz u’r a diplomat, u’r untruthful, I could use much harsher words”, EAM Jaishankar when an Austrian anchor questions on usage of term ‘terror epicenter’ for Pakistan.



Vdo ctsy: Austria’s ORF pic.twitter.com/UP1cPFD0wD — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) January 3, 2023

S Jaishankar recounted how terrorists from Pakistan engineered the Indian Parliament attack in 2001, and the Mumbai terror attack of 2008 and also try to infiltrate into Indian territory every day.

On being suggested that the terrorists are not governmental entities but non-State actors, he emphasised, “If terrorist camps operate in broad daylight in cities with recruitment and financing, then, can you really tell me that the Pakistani state does not know what’s going on.”

“So when we speak about judgment and principles, why don’t I hear sharp European condemnation of these practices which have been going on for multiple decades?” the EAM added.

S Jaishankar slams Austrian reporter over questions about India-Pak war

On being quizzed about the possibility of a potential war between India and Pakistan, the EAM said, “The world has to be concerned that there is terrorism going on and the world often looks away. The world often feels it is not my problem because it’s happening to some other country.”

“I think the world needs to be concerned about how sincerely and strongly it takes up the challenge of terrorism.” The Austrian journalist was however adamant about the potential of an India-Pakistan war in near future.

S Jaishankar took offence to the contextualization of the sensitive situation and said, “If you pose it the way you do, that’s like giving a free pass to terrorism. It’s like – Let us worry about the next consequence of it. I am worried about terrorism.”

EAM gives a reality check to Pakistani reporter

On December 15 last year, the Indian Minister for External Affairs, S Jaishankar, treated a Pakistani journalist to some brutal reality check for trying to blame India for terrorism in South Asia. He made the remarks while addressing the media at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

“India and Pakistan have been accusing each other of terrorism…My question is: How long South Asia will see this terrorism disseminated from New Delhi, Kabul, and Pakistan? How long they are going to be at war?”, the Pakistani journalist was heard asking Dr Jaishankar.

He also raked up the ‘Kashmir issue’ and asked, “How about UN Security resolutions on Kashmir? Does India abide by it?” S Jaishankar promptly responded, “You are asking the wrong minister when you say how long we will do this…”

Pakistan reporter: How long South Asia will see terrorism from New Delhi, Kabul, Pakistan, how long they will be at war



India’s EAM Jaishankar: You are asking the wrong minister..It is the minister of Pakistan who will tell you how long Pak intends to practice terrorism



Watch: pic.twitter.com/yrwyd3nS1P — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) December 15, 2022

“It is the ministers of Pakistan who will tell you how long Pakistan intends to practice terrorism…At the end of the day, the world is not stupid. The world is not forgetful and the world does increasingly call out countries and organisations which indulge in terrorism,” he emphasised.

The Indian External Affairs Minister added, “And by taking the debate elsewhere, you are not going to hide it. You are not going to confuse anyone, anymore. People have figured it out. My advice is, please clean up your act. Please try to be a good neighbour.”