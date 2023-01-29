Sunday, January 29, 2023
Odisha Health Minister Naba Das shot at in Jharsuguda, critical

The incident occurred when Das was on his way to attend a programme at Gandhi Chowk in Brajarajnagar when ASI Gopal Das fired at him and bullets hit the minister's left side of chest.

OpIndia Staff
Odisha Health Minister Naba Das was shot at near Brajarajnagar in Jharsuguda district. He has sustained injuries as per reports.

Some reports suggest he was shot at by a policeman. His condition is very critical. The incident occurred when Das was on his way to attend a programme at Gandhi Chowk in Brajarajnagar when ASI Gopal Das fired at him and bullets hit the minister’s left side of chest. Another policeman accompanying Das also sustained injuries after bullets hit him. Das is currently being airlifted to Bhubaneswar as per media reports.

