Within a few months of joining the Indian Air Force, the Prachand Light Combat Helicopter has started participating in joint wargames with the Indian Army and are performing very well.

The Prachand Light Combat Helicopters were inducted into the Air Force on October 3 last year and have been flying extensively in the desert sector since then. “We are carrying out integrated exercises with Army and we are fully prepared and ready to give support to Army in case of any future conflicts,” Indian Air Force’s Dhanush squadron’s Squadron Leader Raunak Dubey told ANI.

He said the chopper is being flown extensively in the desert sector and performing very well.

“We have flown this chopper quite a lot in our unit and we are highly impressed with its capabilities as it has been able to deliver on all its parameters. Its roles are to provide close air support to ground forces and take out enemy air defences,” he said.

Sq Ld Dubey said the Prachand is one of the most potent combat helicopters in the world which possesses air-to-air and air-to-ground missiles and has also got a 70 mm rocket pod as well as a 20 mm gun canon.

“It has performed very well during trials in both high altitude locations like eastern Ladakh and Siachen glacier. Its navigation system allows pilots to pick up targets and destroy them with ease,” he said.

Squadron Leader Tanmai Manan said the made-in-India LCH l gives India an edge over other attack helicopters due to its payload-carrying capacities, stealth, speed and agility.

“The helicopter is highly manoeuvrable, agile and responsive. The airframe has been designed in a way to make it crash-worthy. LCH is the only combat helicopter to have proven itself in the world’s highest battlefield. It can carry lethal weapons and destroy a plethora of targets in altitudes in excess of 6 kms,” he said.

The Commanding Officer of the squadron Group Captain Deepak Vishnoi also showcased the flying capabilities of the helicopter as the choppers took off for a sortie over the nearby locations in the desert sector.

The Jodhpur air base also has the Weapon Systems Integrated ALH Dhruv helicopter squadron whose role is to take out enemy armoured vehicles in times of conflict and they are known as ‘Tankbusters’.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)