Ahead of the Republic Day parade in Delhi scheduled to be held on January 26, the walls of the Paschim Vihar area in the capital city and many other public areas including the Janakpuri Metro Station, Peera Garhi flyover were vandalized and painted with pro-Khalistani and anti-national slogans. ‘Referendum 2020’, ‘SFJ’, and ‘Vote for Khalistan’ were some of the slogans that were painted on the public walls on January 19.

According to the reports, the slogans were written on the walls at Janakpuri Metro Station, Peera Garhi flyover, Meera Bagh School, Bhera Enclave, Bosco Public School, Paschim Vihar Market, District Centre Vikaspuri, and also near Radisson Blu Hotel in Paschim Vihar, Delhi. The slogans were written in both, English and Punjabi which read ‘Khalistan Zindabad’ and ‘Punjab Banega Khalistan’.

‘Khalistan Zindabad’, and ‘Referendum 2020’ slogans were seen painted on a wall in the Paschim Vihar area of Delhi today. Later, the police got the graffiti removed. pic.twitter.com/acTfywVcRh — ANI (@ANI) January 19, 2023

The Delhi Police took cognizance of the incident and removed the anti-India slogans painted on the public walls. “Some people had painted anti-national, Khalistan-related graffiti at some locations in Delhi. This is not a security-related issue. Legal action will be taken in this matter,” said Suman Nalwa, PRO, Delhi Police.

Every section of Delhi Police is ensuring that no wrong activities take place ahead of Republic Day. This doesn’t affect our security. Since SFJ is a banned organisation it is trying to make itself known, they want to be in the news: Suman Nalwa, PRO, Delhi Police pic.twitter.com/dMvaT36BpW — ANI (@ANI) January 19, 2023

“Every section of Delhi Police is ensuring that no wrong activities take place ahead of Republic Day. This doesn’t affect our security. Since SFJ is a banned organization it is trying to make itself known, they want to be in the news,” she said as the Khalistani terrorist organization Sikhs for Justice claimed responsibility for the act.

SFJ General Counsel, a designated terrorist Gurparwant Singh Pannu released a video on January 19 and said that Khalistani leaders have already reached Delhi. In the video that went viral over social media, Pannu also said that the Republic Day parade on January 26 will be disturbed and that the Khalistani flag will be hoisted in Delhi.

“Slogans reading Khalistan Zindabad have been painted all across Delhi and Punjab we will soon attain justice. Delhi will be targeted on January 26 and Khalistani flags will be hoisted that day. Punjab will soon become Khalistan. It is a matter between us and the Modi government. Delhites please stay away. Stay home, stay safe,” Pannu said. He claimed that Khalistan is a genuine demand, and his organization will move ahead with a referendum for a separate country named Khalistan.

He further threatened the residents of Delhi and asked them to stay at home if they want to be safe from Republic Day. He, in the video, also alleged that if the people of Delhi want to be safe, they must stay home on January 26 and do not participate in the Republic Day celebrations.

Pannu, who resides in Melbourne, Australia, in the year 2021 had also released a video provoking Sikhs to disrupt peace on Republic Day. He, during the then-ongoing farmer’s protest, had provoked farmers from Punjab to cut the electricity supply to Delhi on January 25 and 26.

It is important to note here that recently two Hindu temples were recently attacked by Khalistani supporters in Melbourne, Australia. The historic Shri Shiva Vishnu Temple in Carrum Downs and the BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, located in the northern suburb of Mill Park, Melbourne were vandalized by the Khalistani supporters. Anti-India slogans like ‘Target Modi’, ‘Modi Hitler’, and ‘Hindustan Murdabad’ were also written on the walls of the temples.

The incident happened after Khalistan activists attempted to mobilize support for their referendum through a vehicle rally in Melbourne on the evening of January 15. However, reports mention that less than 200 individuals attended from a population of around 60,000 people in Melbourne.