Following the conflict between Nihang Sikhs and Sindhi community, it has been reported that the Sindhi Temples will recite Ramayana, Bhagwat Gita, and Siddhant Sagar henceforth. Nai Dunia quoted Mahant Swami Tulsidas Udasi of Shri Gangadham Udasin Darbar, located in Sant Hirdaram Nagar, saying that Sindhi Temples have not “returned” Bir of Guru Granth Sahib but have sent them to the rightful place.

He added that the teachings and values of Guru Granth Sahib would remain in the heart and minds of the people of the Sindhi community.

Notably, after the reports of conflicts in Indore, copies of Guru Granth Sahib were submitted by Shri Gangadham Darbar to Gurudwara Management Committee. He added that Guru Granth Sahib was established in Sindhi temples in the 1600s during the time of Shri Guru Arjan Dev. Since then, the community has been serving Guru Granth Sahib with full devotion. Mahant added that with time, the situation changed, and Sikhism originated from other traditions and separated from Sanatan Dharma. The community is being asked to choose between Sanatan Dharma and Sikh Panth, so “definitely we will choose Sanatan Dharma with peace”.

He added that from now on, verses of Shrimad Bhagwat Katha and Ramayana would be recited in Sindhi Temples. Siddhant Sagar, composed by Bhagwan Srichand, son of Shri Guru Nanak Dec Ji and head of the Udasin Sant Sampraday, will be recited alongside. He added that this is not a decision that was made in haste but looking at the past incidents, the members of the Sindhi community were moving towards it over time.

The Indore conflict

A group of Nihang Sikhs had visited several Sindhi temples in Indore and objected to the presence of both idols of Hindu deities and the Guru Granth Sahib in those temples. After that, they demanded that the idols should be removed if the Sindhi community wanted to keep the Granth in their temples, or else the Granth should be removed from the Sidhi temples and deposited with a Gurudwara by January 12. The Sindhi community decided to return the Granth and submitted over 80 Shri Guru Granth Sahib at Gurudwara Imli Sahib at Jawahar Marg in Indore on January 11, a day before the deadline. After learning about the incident, SGPC sent a team to talk to the Sindhi community. A meeting has already taken place. Another meeting is scheduled for January 21.