Sunday, January 8, 2023
Samajwadi Party’s IT cell member Manish Jagan Agarwal arrested for posting offensive tweets, party workers protest

As per the police, these tweets even included offensive language against the families of BJP spokespersons and journalists as well.

Image via India Today
On Sunday, January 8, Uttar Pradesh Police arrested Manish Jagan Agarwal for posting offensive tweets against many BJP spokespersons and several journalists. As per the police, these tweets even included offensive language against the families of BJP spokespersons and those journalists.

Deputy commissioner of police, central zone, Aparna Rajat Kaushik, said that Manish was arrested in connection with a case lodged against him on December 26, 2022, by a journalist Vishwa Gaurav Tripathi alleging unsavory remarks, and threats via the Samajwadi Party social media account. 

Following the arrest of Manish Jagan Agarwal, Samajwadi Party immediately tried to help their member and demanded his release.

However, a cursory look at Manish Jagan Agarwal’s Twitter account made it clear that it was an account indulging in abusing others.

Image Source: Rishi Bagree/Twitter

Angry over the arrest of the abusive Manish Jagan Agarwal, many Samajwadi Party workers gathered outside the Uttar Pradesh Police headquarters in Lucknow, demanding his immediate release. However, they had to return with disappointment as the police refused to budge.

Manish Jagan Agarwal, the Samajwadi leader in the eye of the storm, hails from Sitapur. He claims to be the family member of Jagannath Prasad Agarwal, a senior politician of yesteryears.

