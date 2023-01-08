On Sunday, January 8, Uttar Pradesh Police arrested Manish Jagan Agarwal for posting offensive tweets against many BJP spokespersons and several journalists. As per the police, these tweets even included offensive language against the families of BJP spokespersons and those journalists.

Uttar Pradesh | We received several complaints regarding offensive tweets against many BJP spokespersons & journalists. These tweets included offensive language against their families too: SB Shriadkar, CP Lucknow pic.twitter.com/RCvCf2VSsQ — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 8, 2023

UP | We probed into the matter & collected electronic evidence. Today we have arrested Manish Jagan Agarwal who was operating this Twitter handle. If any person further gets involved in such activities again then similar actions will be taken: SB Shriadkar, CP Lucknow — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 8, 2023

Deputy commissioner of police, central zone, Aparna Rajat Kaushik, said that Manish was arrested in connection with a case lodged against him on December 26, 2022, by a journalist Vishwa Gaurav Tripathi alleging unsavory remarks, and threats via the Samajwadi Party social media account.

Following the arrest of Manish Jagan Agarwal, Samajwadi Party immediately tried to help their member and demanded his release.

समाजवादी पार्टी के कार्यकर्ता मनीष जगन अग्रवाल को लखनऊ पुलिस के द्वारा गिरफ्तार करना , निंदनीय एवं शर्मनाक!



सपा कार्यकर्ता को अविलंब रिहा करे पुलिस। — Samajwadi Party (@samajwadiparty) January 8, 2023

However, a cursory look at Manish Jagan Agarwal’s Twitter account made it clear that it was an account indulging in abusing others.

Angry over the arrest of the abusive Manish Jagan Agarwal, many Samajwadi Party workers gathered outside the Uttar Pradesh Police headquarters in Lucknow, demanding his immediate release. However, they had to return with disappointment as the police refused to budge.

Manish Jagan Agarwal, the Samajwadi leader in the eye of the storm, hails from Sitapur. He claims to be the family member of Jagannath Prasad Agarwal, a senior politician of yesteryears.