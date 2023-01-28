Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui has taken to his official Instagram handle to criticise the Bollywood film ‘Mission Majnu’ starring Sidharth Malhotra for ‘misrepresentation’ of Pakistanis in the movie.

In a post written on Thursday, January 26, the Pakistani actor who starred in the Hindi film ‘Mom’ starring late actress Sridevi, lambasted the makers of the movie claiming that Pakistanis “don’t wear skull caps, surma and tawiz”, which Sidharth was seen donning to play his character Tariq. Siddharth plays an undercover RAW agent in the film who heads to Pakistan to investigate Pakistan’s nuclear program.

“There’s so much in Mission Majnu that’s distasteful and factually incorrect,” the Pakistani actor added.

The Pakistani actor wrote, “How much misrepresentation is too much misrepresentation? Bollywood has the answer. I mean come on, yaar with all the money you have, hire some good researchers to do homework on us. Or allow me to help.”

“Make sure to take notes—no, we don’t wear skull caps, surma, tawiz; no, we don’t ask janab about their mijaz; no, we don’t go around throwing adaab,” the Pakistani actor added.

“There’s so much in #MissionMajnu that’s distasteful & factually incorrect. The hero’s saviour complex would’ve accentuated more if the villain was shown at par. A weak antagonist embellishes even weaker protagonist,” Adnan Siddiqui continued.

He further added, “Poor story, poorer execution, poorest research. Next time, come and visit us. We are good hosts. Will show you how we look like, dress up and live.”

Mission Majnu was released on Netflix on January 20, 2023. The spy-thriller also features Rashmika Mandanna and is directed by Shantanu Bagchi. The movie, which is set in the 1970s, is “inspired by real events,” as per the makers. It shows Sidharth as a RAW agent, Amandeep Ajit Pal Singh aka Tariq, who is tasked to complete India’s “deadliest covert operation” in Pakistan. It shows how India used intelligence to counter Pakistan’s growing interest in nuclear weapons.