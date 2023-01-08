Sunday, January 8, 2023
Afghanistan: Ministry of Education of Taliban government tests the knowledge of Islam of their employees through an exam

The Ministry of Education said on Twitter that a test was held for the employees of its central departments about their knowledge of Islam.

afghanistan
Afghanistan's ministry of education conducted a test of Islam for the employees. Image Source: Twitter handle of Ministry of Eductaion Afghanistan
The ministry of education of the Taliban-run government in Afghanistan recently conducted an examination for its employees to test their knowledge of Islam. The Ministry of Education said on Twitter that a test was held for the employees of its central departments about their knowledge of Islam. Abdulhai Hazm, an official of the ministry, said the exam is aimed at building employees’ knowledge about Islamic rules and orders.

Afghanistan’s Ministry of Education also tweeted on 7th January 2023 in this regard. According to them, the religious exams are taken by the Ministry of Education staff. Officials of the Ministry of Education’s Invitation and Guidance Department said, “The first phase of jurisprudence and religious sciences was taken from the staff of the central branches of the Ministry of Education in the mosque of the Ministry.”

Sheikh Mawlawi Abdulhai Hazm, head of the ministry’s invitation and guidance department, said, “The questions of this exam were compiled from the content of the lectures that were taught to the employees of this institution every day. The purpose of this assessment is to fully familiarize the employees with the rules and principles of the blessed religion of Islam.”

Afghanistan’s Ministry of Education’s Invitation and Guidance Department said, “At the same time, religious examinations have started in all the departments of education in the center and provinces of the country.”

According to Sheikh Hazm, those who get the highest scores on the test are praised and those who cannot get standardized grades should study very religiously to prepare for the upcoming tests.

Ever since the Taliban have taken hold of Afghanistan, strict Islamic rules are being imposed in Afghanistan. Recently, the Taliban government in Afghanistan ruled that women would be banned from working in the NGOs actively operating in Afghanistan. After this decision, three big international NGOs announced that they are suspending their work in Afghanistan.

